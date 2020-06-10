This has become a neo-Maoist war on the past
The woke elites have launched a Cultural Revolution. They must be stopped.
Britain is in the throes of a Cultural Revolution. Statues are being tumbled, past art erased, people cancelled. Wide-eyed Woke Guards, heirs to Maoist-style intolerance, are compiling lists of monuments to target and individuals to humiliate. They are remorseless. Nothing old that runs counter to their newthink can be tolerated. Tear it all down.
The speed with which protests over the murder of George Floyd morphed into a war on the past has been staggering. The mob’s toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol was the noisiest, most visible victory so far for the new Cultural Revolution. They’ve moved on swiftly. The appetite for erasure seems insatiable.
Last night, a crowd in Oxford demanded the destruction of the likeness of Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College. In an effort to keep the woke wolf from the door, the Museum of London Docklands took down a statue of slave trader Robert Milligan yesterday. The Woke Guards are circulating a list of the next evil bronze and stone entities that must be swept aside. It includes statues of globally significant historical figures. Sir Francis Drake, Christopher Columbus. Purge them, erase them. Britain’s neo-Maoist cousins in the US have already made short shrift of Columbus: yesterday in Richmond, Virginia a mob tore down his statue, set it on fire, and threw it in a lake. Their fervour and madness are easily a match for the most committed Red Guards who swept China for ‘unacceptable’ artifacts in the late 1960s.
When a statue can’t be toppled, it is abused. Churchill’s monument in Westminster was spray-painted with the word ‘racist’. Even Abraham Lincoln, who fought a war to end slavery, did not escape the mob’s grafitti. Well, he’s a white man, thus evil. In Leeds, the statue of Queen Victoria was defaced, including with the spraying of pink paint on her breasts and crotch, bringing to mind the extra element of sexual humiliation – hair-cutting, the confiscation of clothes – that China’s Red Guards would visit upon women who dared to possess incorrect thoughts.
The fervour for erasure is not limited to statues. Incorrect art and entertainment is expunged, too. Yesterday the BBC and Netflix cast into the memory hole old episodes of Little Britain because they feature white actors occasionally dressing up as black people. Leigh Francis (aka Keith Lemon) tried to placate the Woke Guards by issuing an emotional apology for his past mimicking of famous black people. Aussie comic Chris Lilley, who has also played non-white characters, will be next. His ‘massively outdated comedies’ must be razed too, says one compliant cheerleader of the new Cultural Revolution. They won’t stop there. History is full of film, literature and entertainment with questionable depictions. Light the matches. Indeed, Gone with the Wind has already been taken down by HBO Max because of its depiction of black people. What will be next?
Of course, it is never only artifacts and art. Cultural Revolutions are fundamentally crusades against living people and their foul, incorrect thoughts. It is hard to keep up with the list (black list) of people cancelled by the Woke Guards over the past week’s orgy of moralism masquerading as anti-racism. In the UK, a radio presenter was suspended for daring to question the orthodoxy of ‘white privilege’. A Welsh journalist was dumped as a judge from a literary competition for criticising Black Lives Matter.
In the US, the list of the cancelled grows longer every day. It includes senior editors at the New York Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer, found guilty in the new Cultural Revolution’s kangaroo court of publishing incorrect thoughts. The British wing of this deranged crusade against wrongthink has blood in its nostrils now. It will likewise seek to cleanse the media of thoughtcriminals. Already it is going after Melanie Phillips and Nick Ferrari, fine journalists whose only offence is to have made utterances that displeased the cancel-hungry mob of neo-Maoists.
The similarities with the Cultural Revolution are striking. In that feverish war on the past, statues were torn down and cast on to fires, as happened in Virginia yesterday. Buddhist statues were a favourite target because they embodied the ‘old customs’ the Red Guards longed to erase. It was a ‘frenzy of smashing’, as one account puts it. Any statue that depicted ‘political swindlers’ was torn down. The Red Guards were as offended by monuments to Confucianism as the Woke Guards are by monuments to long-dead slave traders. Like today’s giddy statue-smashers, they, too, thought they were being progressive by sweeping aside memorials to oppressive ideas or people.
Wrong ideas were the main target in the first Cultural Revolution. Books were burned, overly ‘Westernised’ teachers were humiliated, mass re-education took place. It was a frenzied war against the ‘Four Olds’ – old ideas, old culture, old customs and old habits. Today’s intolerant crusade pursues the same quarry. Although it also rages against the Not-So-Old – even TV shows from a few years ago can be erased by the new moral cleansers of public life.
And as in the original Cultural Revolution, in Britain there is already fear among the political elites who for the past week have flattered and fawned over the neo-Maoist crusaders that perhaps they are starting to go too far. Liverpool University, in response to a group of students, has agreed to erase the name of William Gladstone, the 19th-century Liberal prime minister, from its halls of residence on the basis that his father was involved in slavery. The sins of the father… Gladstone, of course, was one of Britain’s most important historical leaders. He left a lasting legacy, including via the Third Reform Act (1884) that expanded the vote to more men. By promoting the idea of Home Rule for Ireland, he helped to set in motion the journey towards Irish independence.
That even a figure like Gladstone is being cancelled has got some people worried. Mao had a similar experience. Alarmed by the fervour of the Red Guards, he sent police to protect the most important historical and cultural monuments from attack. But what do these people expect? Whether you’re Mao or a tragic Labour MP who tries to appear relevant by cheering on middle-class youths tearing down statues, you should know that it is easy to unleash febrile intolerance but hard to rein it in.
This is why London mayor Sadiq Khan is making such a colossal error by cynically trying to institutionalise the intolerant war on the past and on offensive artifacts. He has set up a commission to review London’s statues, street names, building names and plaques, with an eye for erasing those linked to slavery or racism. This Stalinist commission aspires to nothing less than the overhaul of London’s streets and monuments to the satisfaction of noisy woke crusaders. And already some are asking if Khan will topple the newly erected statue of Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square on the basis that she held some questionable views. Everyone in history did. In institutionalising the middle-class mob’s appetite for destroying all things ‘problematic’, Khan is cultivating a climate of historical and political intolerance that could have far-reaching destructive consequences.
How did this happen so fast? How did protests over the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis become a PC war on statues, street names, art and people judged to be suffering from wrongthink? Partly, it speaks to the colonisation of public life by the narrow, eccentric concerns of the over-educated middle classes and ostensibly progressive bourgeoisie. That millions of people, white and black, are losing their jobs as a result of the lockdown and yet left-wing debate is dominated by the question of which 200-year-old statue to tear down next is testament to the left’s replacement of class and economic questions by virtue-signalling and an obsession with woke propriety.
More fundamentally, this is all a continuation of what had already been happening. We live in an era of intolerance and unreason. From higher education to the political sphere, from the new media to activist circles, PC censoriousness is rampant. New orthodoxies emerge with extraordinary speed and are enforced with rigour. Say the wrong thing on gender or race and you’re out. Question the gospel of genderfluidity, wonder out loud if ‘white privilege’ is really a thing, deny the truth of the End of Days foretold by climate change – you do all these things at your peril. What we are witnessing right now is something that is actually disgustingly cynical: the exploitation of the anger over George Floyd’s death to bolster the zealous crusade to institutionalise PC orthodoxies that would have been as alien to Floyd as they are to most normal people.
Let’s call it what it is. It’s re-education. The Woke Guards might use more flowery language than the Red Guards, talking about ‘a radical reorientation of our consciousness’ (in the words of much-celebrated author Ibram Kendi). But it amounts to the same enforcement of orthodoxy that we have seen in history. It’s time to stand up to this Cultural Revolution. This isn’t about defending slave traders, which is the latest slur that the enforcers of woke orthodoxy throw at their critics. It’s about defending reason, freedom, the right to dissent, and the pluralism and complexity of the public square.
Brendan O'Neill is editor of spiked and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O'Neill Show.
Picture by: Getty.
SDL Earle
12th June 2020 at 7:58 am
The solution to all this would be for the police to go in heavy handed, start smashing skulls and knocking teeth out. But they wont. Theyre happy to stand by and see the country destroyed by middle class wankers. I think its time ordinary people dealt with these lowlives themselves. Physical violence is all that will stop them.
SNJ Morgan
12th June 2020 at 3:15 am
The irony here is that you can still buy slaves in Mali, and yet these lame brains go on about slavery WE abolished in the 1800’s!!!!!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_in_Mali
Stuart Mack
11th June 2020 at 6:36 pm
I’ve read articles from several sources and not one mentions the poor quality education many ‘black’ children receive. There appears to be the idea that to educate them is elitist. Some schools have low expectations. Challenging poor verbal skills is again, elitist. I know of two schools in the north of England that have children from predominantly black Carribbean backgrounds, which have been in and out of special measures for years.
Rather than demanding statues be removed protestors would be better demanding that all our children had access to a high quality education and then perhaps all children would have equal access to good jobs.
Daniel Goldstein
12th June 2020 at 5:26 pm
This has some truth. The trouble is that pointing out poor English, or even attempting to improve it, is probably an affront to their culture.
Katana 19
11th June 2020 at 4:37 pm
This will not end well. Perhaps we could remove offensive pages from books too or even offensive books. But what would we do with them….? Pass the matches…
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 3:17 pm
The hysteria an alarmism in this article is staggering. No, this is not comparable to the Cultural Revolution. Millions of people are not being killed in massacres around the country, we are not living under a communist dictatorship. It seems some people are desperate for a culture war and desperate to stir up fear and divide wherever possible. And clearly such feelings do not come from the protestors, not entirely.
We do not live in an era of intolerance and unreason.
We live in one of the most tolerant and reasonable eras in history. Anyone who disagrees with that comes across as a, well, rather privellaged ‘millennial snowflake’ really. When exactly were things more tolerant and reasonable than now? I’d be curious to hear this.
steve moxon
11th June 2020 at 4:49 pm
Poor Little Johnny Hen-pecked-by-his-own-ideology can’t see the text for the drone of his own cognitive-dissonance salving message.
In his other-worldly seeking the end-of-the-rainbow socialist promised land, he’s never heard of ‘the thin end of the wedge’, yet reckons the Judean People’s Front and the Peoples’ Front of Judea have profound differences worth debating.
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 7:36 pm
It’s no surprise that Steve Moron is also neck deep in this hysterical screaming. You people are desperate for a culture war aren’t you? Desperate to have any enemy you can pontificate against in a desperate attempt to give your ideology any legmitimacy.
Go back to your bunker and keep preparing for your imaginary war Steve. No one in the real world cares.
cliff resnick
11th June 2020 at 8:06 pm
British History Matters!
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 8:13 pm
‘the thin end of the wedge‘
Was one of the favourite phrases of Sir Humphrey Appleby from Yes Minister. One of his typical scaremongering techniques he used to coerce the minister into preserving the status quo.
What a brilliant comparison with today and yourself Steve!
steve moxon
11th June 2020 at 11:47 pm
Wha hae! Here Little Jonny Henpecked-by-his-own-ideology is doing what the Left always does: ‘projecting’ a mirror-image of own crazy ideology onto everyone else, in the usual heroically self-unaware elitist-separatist ”we’re the saints, you’re the devils’ puerile stunt. No, titchy Jonny, I have no ideology. None of any kind.
Jerry Owen
12th June 2020 at 9:01 am
Ha Ha .. poor little Jonnie has to delve back decades to a fictional character to try to back up his lame point ( non point in reality ) !
And we thought Amelia Cantor was hilarious !
Keep ’em coming.
Miles Plastic
11th June 2020 at 11:38 pm
You are utterly deluded.
JP Edwards
12th June 2020 at 9:10 am
Dear Jonnie – it’s the beginning.
They want to raze everything and cancel every person that does not comply with their orthodoxy. Nothing and noone is immune.
Plurality of opinion is not permitted. You either agree or you are evil. If you are evil it’s not wrong to erase you.
Chis Marley
11th June 2020 at 1:40 pm
Lets get this straight.
The trans lobby, extinction rebellion and antifa.
One and the same all waging ONE unrelenting economic social and political pogroms against individual/company/….race? who fail to comply.
You speak out and lose your job
.
They have a riot protest block the road smash n grab at our expense.
With the full acquiescence our government no charge.
We have to observe social distancing destroy our jobs shops amenities.
Or face arrest…..
Ironically breaking a law to save something from destruction is an arrest able offence.
Rioting looting and vandalism is not due to our commonwealths complicity in the slave trade?
Members of Parliament can speak in the house protected by Parliamentary Privilege.
Who speaks in the house for that majority of Law abiding citizens?
None
Who should we hold more in contempt of the Law
The seditious that set out break it
or the mendacious that refuse to uphold it…
The Leviathan is that power and right we have to protect ourselves individually collectively given up to the Law to avoid living in war.
A government that does not uphold the Law is in contempt of its own commonwealth and is thus illegitimate.
It should be dismissed and Martial law imposed until new elections are held.
Jill W
11th June 2020 at 1:19 pm
‘Cultural Revolutions are fundamentally crusades against living people and their foul, incorrect thoughts’
You must fear being called out, not only for what you are thinking but for someone else’s account of what they think you are thinking. Suddenly everyone is a forensic psychologist, an expert in leakage of other’s deep- seated thoughts, even finding offence in someone glancing (the wrong way?) at a passer-by. Oh, the bitter irony of checking out someone’s skin colour in pursuit of unconscious bias, inherent prejudice. This approach will not flush out hatred.
In any situation there is a ‘they’, other people. ‘They’ will not pick fruit and veg when the country needs it, ‘they’ for whom ‘silence is compliance’ or ‘silence is violence’ by not joining a particular march or signing a particular petition……….
Reducing injustice debates to homogeneous groups, ‘they’ who choose to hate, and a ‘we’ who rise above It, resolves nothing.
I imagine Michelle Obama understood the complexity when she spoke of those who will try to put you down.
“When they go low, we go high”.
steve moxon
11th June 2020 at 11:49 am
I did tell you, Brendan, at the Battle of ideas a few years back: “either we kill ‘identity politics’ or it will kill us”.
THE ORIGIN OF ‘IDENTITY POLITICS’ & ‘POLITICAL CORRECTNESS’: Not Consideration for Minorities but Hatred Towards the Mass of Ordinary People; Specifically ‘the Workers’ — Tracing the Roots of Why and How it Arose and Developed Reveals the Greatest Political Fraud in History.
SUMMARY
‘Identity politics’ (often or even usually dubbed ‘political correctness’) is the result of a political-Left major backlash against the mass of ordinary people (in Europe and ‘the West’), beginning in the 1920s, in the wake of the persistent failure of Marxist theory to be realised in European ‘revolution’ or any real change through democracy. In shifting the blame away from Marxist theory and its adherents, and on to those the theory had prescribed and predicted would have been the beneficiaries — the workers (if only they had responded accordingly) — then the cognitive-dissonance within the political-left mindset caused by this crisis to an extent was salved. [It is NOT at all the same as what the Left mistakenly term ‘the politics of identity’ to tag the new movements against the elite, on the false assumption that they are essentially nationalistic and ‘white backlash’. Trump and Brexit triumphed because the general populace have come to realise that the government-media-education elite has an unwarranted profound contempt for if not hatred towards them; and, therefore hardly is liable to act in their interests.]
The intellectual rationalisation was to build on false notions of Engels (co-author with Marx of The Communist Manifesto) that ‘capitalism’ created the family and ‘false consciousness’, by theorising mechanisms of how ‘the workers’ were somehow prevented from revolting. This was by invoking Freud’s now comprehensively discredited notion of ‘repression’, first to attempt to explain a supposed impact on ‘the workers’ of ‘capitalism’ acting within the context of the family. With most workers (the group considered the principal ‘agents of social change’ in a ‘revolution’) being male, then the theoreticians had in mind the male as ‘head’ of the family. It was a simple extension in political-Left imagination for ‘the worker’ to change from being the putative conduit of the impact of ‘capitalism’ to its embodiment, leaving by default women to be deemed a replacement supposed ‘oppressed’ and ‘disadvantaged’ ‘group’. The false notion of ‘repression’ was also considered in a wider sense to produce ‘false consciousness’ in the ‘proletariat’, supposedly obscuring what was in their own best interests.
This implausible and unfalsifiable non-scientific nonsense mainly festered within academia until circa 1968 the New Left in the USA, spurred by, indeed aping the Chinese ‘cultural revolution’, co-opted a movement which, though having nothing do do with the Left, appeared to be akin to the revolutionary activity predicted by Marxism: US ‘civil rights’. This added to the ‘new oppressed’ another category, which like that of women could be envisaged as an inversion of a retrospective stereotype of ‘the worker’. In the wake of the similarly seeming revolutionary Stonewall riots of 1969, the ‘gay rights’ lobby also was co-opted (again, despite having had nothing to do with the Left) to further add by inversion to the abstract demonised aspects of ‘the worker’, thereafter retrospectively stereotyped as male plus ‘white’ plus heterosexual.
This prizing into the role of being emblematic of Marxist struggle naturally rendered the specific conflicts more generalisable, allowing expansion into more widely encompassing categories. US Afro-Americans, in being championed as the ‘ethnic minority’ supposed warriors of the Left thereby meant anyone generically of an ‘ethnic minority’ was deemed to belong to the club. Likewise, ‘gays’ became generic ‘homosexuals’. The problem thereby arose of false identification. The category non-white / ethnic minority includes such as migrant Indians and Chinese, who by no criteria are ‘disadvantaged’ or ‘oppressed’. Likewise lesbians drawn into the category homosexual. As for women, by objective, non-ideological analysis, women are privileged, as they are bound to be with the female being the limiting factor in reproduction. As has been regularly pointed out, Western middle-class women are the most privileged large ‘group’ in history. The ‘groups’ are far too heterogeneous to be in reality ‘oppressed’ or ‘disadvantaged’, providing a window on the sophistry and origin of this politics as other than it purports.
The strands of the ‘new oppressed’ naturally combined as a new (neo-Marxist) conceptualisation to account for these political shifts after the fact, which came to be termed identity politics (or more pejoratively though actually more accurately, cultural Marxism). The deemed ‘groups’ replacing ‘the workers’ subsequently were not only expanded in their scope but added to — by the disabled, the elderly, trans-sexuals, the obese … . Again, all are abstractions rather than groups per se. This relentless expansion and then the use and abuse of these mis-identifications of under-privilege by educated individuals belonging to one or more of the categories, has been dubbed ‘the oppression olympics’, making ‘identity politics’ a gravy train for the already privileged, serving actually to substantially increase inequality. Worse still, it is an instrument of oppression against the very ‘group’ perennially disadvantaged and the victim of prejudice, which formerly had been identified as worthy of the liberation Marxism promised: the vast majority of (necessarily lower-status) men — ‘the workers’. This was the whole point of the political development, of course.
The pretence to egalitarianism is perfect cover for what actually is ‘identity politics’: the very perennial and ubiquitous elitist-separatism (status-grabbing) the political-Left ethos (supposedly) is to attack, and which Left zealots vehemently deny exists in themselves. Leftist bigotry betrays either unusually high status-seeking motivation or particularly deep frustration in the quest for status, which is ‘projected’ on to everyone else, who actually have normal levels of motivation to achieve status and manage to ride the ups and downs of life without requiring such dysfunctional ideation. The Left’s egalitarianism is a feint for selfishly pursuing the very opposite. If everyone else is held at a uniformly low status, Leftists thereby become ‘the chosen few’. Transparently, this is an ideology in the wake — a residue — of Christianity. A quasi-religion of supposed inevitable progress towards ‘the promised land’, rendered a utopia of equality-of-outcome. The high priests of this faith — the social justice warriors — are the ‘saved’ striving to convert the rest of us on the promise of entry to ‘heaven’. This represents a continuation of secularisation: a shift in religiosity from envisaging a ‘god’ as being in man’s image, through the humanist deification of mankind, to worship of a supposed dynamic of teleological social change (Marxism). ‘Identity politics’, in being profoundly not what it pretends to be and so deeply entrenched across the whole and every facet of the establishment in Anglophone nations especially and to a large extent in ‘the West’ generally, can properly be regarded as the greatest political fraud in history.
Genghis Kant
11th June 2020 at 11:47 am
The Left minority know they cannot win by fair means – even the otherwise deluded Corbyn and McDonnell know that – which only leaves them the foul means of ‘protest’, riot, violence and sowing the seeds of division and destruction in the hope of overreaction by the state.
The whole ‘identity politics’ scam is a method of provocation, creating division, tension and difference for the sake of destruction in the vain hope it will bring about the revolution they think they crave.
Irony will be though, that in the unlikely case they do destroy western civilisation, then the Chinese totalitarians will takeover, and the useful idiots will be the first against the wall.
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 1:05 pm
I have been saying for some considerable time that the liberal/ left are being beaten at the ballot box so regularly now that they are possibly resigned to the fact that they can’t ever win again. They have shouted and screamed at us ever louder and louder. It hasn’t worked.
This is the next level, they allow the left ( not liberal left ) to unleash violence destruction and mayhem on our streets. As usual the rancid white middle class student turds that are the SWP can smell an opportunity to promote division and are in their element.
In the old days they would be swept off the streets, now they are encouraged aided and abetted by the police media and it seems our government. This movement will grow.
We have the ballot box between us and them at present, but history shows with the IRA that the bomb can beat the ballot box.
Pivotal times ahead.
Boris, not that I expected much from him anyway has turned out to be a dismal failure.
SNJ Morgan
11th June 2020 at 9:49 am
If we had a single brave councilor or mayor in Bristol, he / she would be busily arranging for the Colston statue to be put right back on it’s plinth. That should get right up their noses.
Claire D
11th June 2020 at 9:26 am
I think what is happening is as a result of COVID 19 and the lockdown. The people demonstrating, approximately 160,000 (a tiny fraction of the population) in total, across the UK, according to the news, were predominantly teenagers and young adults. This group have the least to worry about personally with regard to the disease, except as carriers. They are the least able to cope mentally and physically with confinement and isolation.
It does all the other law abiding young people great credit that they have controlled themselves and made the most of their enforced circumstances.
The brutal killing of George Floyd on camera was the spark to a tinderbox, albeit a small one.
That the drama should be within the Identity Politics arena is hardly surprising.
Craig T
11th June 2020 at 9:42 am
Its full-spectrum dominance on the left, control the youth, exploit events, co-opt the corporate establishment, mob anyone in public life who opposes their policy goals, in all areas, target their employers, there peer groups, any lateral connection they exploit to further the wider project. Social media is an enabler and echo chamber that they overwhelming dominate with proxy support from activist employees in the tech world. They believe their righteous, this self-belief in their ideals they think entitles them to assert full control of culture, law and science by purging alternative concepts.
Claire D
11th June 2020 at 11:04 am
Yes, I think you’re probably right Craig, that is another level of analysis, though I think it might be more self perpetuating than plotted.
Claire D
11th June 2020 at 11:15 am
Whether they will succeed or not remains to be seen. I doubt it.
Life for the vast majority continues largely out of sight, people getting on with their lives, putting food on the table and looking after one another. Happenings rampage over the surface, theories abound.
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 1:15 pm
Claire
These people have always been there waiting for opportunities like this for decades, British Leyland, Grunwick, the miners strike, any industrial strife is all they need. We have little industry these days so they latch onto any bandwagon they think that they can get rolling and make mileage out of. You will see SWP banners everywhere. they are human leeches.
This isn’t about Covid 19 or boredom, it’s about the ugly cancer of white middle class ‘socialism’ that benefits white middle class people.
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 8:58 pm
Jerry, your self loathing of white middle class people really isn’t healthy. It suggests you ha e very deep issues of insecurity and self hatred.
Lighten up for once you sad lonely little troll.
Jerry Owen
12th June 2020 at 9:29 am
Little Jonnie
It’s a bit hard to be self loathing when I’m not a white middle class socialist !
Try digesting what you read first, then perhaps you’ll be able to keep up LOL.
Craig T
11th June 2020 at 9:06 am
Extremely strong piece of comment, we are in new territory .. the speed and execution of the hard left’s orthodoxy and its obvious power over popular culture through they’re denunciations and then material world impacts have never been as rapid. The freedom to decent from that orthodoxy is nearly vanished in public life, corporate appeasement and media’s inability to reconcile diversity of opinion has heralded the new age – an age of submission, mono-culture of ideas and poverty of human spirit.
brent mckeon
11th June 2020 at 8:01 am
Does anyone know what is happening in South Africa? 11 Black people have been killed at the hands of the police and army (out in full force since about end April) about enforcing the lock down. Collins Khosa was brutally murdered for the crime of drinking a beer (drink is banned in SA during the lock down) and his murderers have got off totally free. Please Brits join the protesters but hold up posters/banner decrying the senseless killing of a Black man by a brutal beating. Or at least demonstrate outside SA House in Trafalgar Sq. Poor Mandela must be weeping in his grave.
steve moxon
11th June 2020 at 2:02 pm
Come again? SA is now fairly explicitly an anti-‘white’ ‘racist’ nation at least to a significant extent going down the Mugabe road.
Stuart Warren
11th June 2020 at 7:08 am
Have to say I just don’t understand the message someone is trying to convey by forcibly removing statues?
Is really to remove history? Is it that easy to rewrite history? I don’t think so…
Is it to expose and criticise the apparent heroicism of those who profited from slavery? That would a more laudable reason but an ineffective means. Colston no doubt bought and paid for his statue, probably seen as a minor quid pro quo for the massive public subsidy enjoyed by the city but also suggests that his patronage was as much bought as spontaneous….If someone wanted to publish that in a book they could probably achieve the first objective!
Much more likely its a similar thing to what we saw after the overthrow of Saddam …a volatile mix of mob enthusiasm, no pre consideration of a motive, apparent victory over the establishment and tv / video cams.
If not then maybe someone could enlighten me?
Claire D
11th June 2020 at 8:52 am
Stuart,
it was the Victorians who paid for and erected the statue of Colston, not him. It was to honour his philanthropy; he left his fortune to the city of Bristol and during his life built hospitals, schools and other buildings for the benefit of the people of Bristol.
Claire D
11th June 2020 at 9:00 am
I agree with your Saddam Hussein parallel.
Charlotte Jones
11th June 2020 at 6:59 am
So according to the punishment meted out to Gladstone, because HIS FATHER was…involved in slavery..
CNN’s Anderson Cooper should be treated the same way
Anderson Cooper has used his CNN pulpit all week to point the finger at President Donald Trump, painting him as a proponent of white supremacists after the disastrous riots in Virginia that killed one woman and injured dozens.
Cooper slammed President Trump as a national disgrace, saying he had “ripped open” racial wounds in Charlottesville, VA among other vicious and unwarranted allegations in rants
But Cooper’s family owned dozens of slaves, including the one that bludgeoned and killed the father of Cooper’s great-great-great grandfather with a farming hoe. That rebellious slave was strung up to a tree and hanged by Cooper’s family in 1860, according to US Census records..
There wasn’t any messy trial either. Just the lynching.
Cooper’s murdered relative in his grand-father’s lineage owned another 11 slaves. His family, the Vanderbilts, owned dozens more. Were any more of those slaves hung from a tree too?
Anderson Cooper Confronts a Dark History | FINDING YOUR ROOTS, Preview | PBS
That Time MSM Diversity Crusader Anderson Cooper’s Family Lynched One of Their Rebellious Slaves (Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHxmO5QdinY
KATHLEEN CARR
11th June 2020 at 11:50 am
The democrat candidate Elizabeth Warren got a free education at Harvard simply by claiming she was descended from Native American Indians-her ancestors were the militia who actually drove them off their land onto ‘The Trail of Tears’
Charlotte Jones
11th June 2020 at 2:47 pm
Sickening isn’t it?
Then there is the virtue signalling mixed race Barack Obama ( although he identifies as black)whose white ancestors owned slaves too
A genealogist ,William Reitwiesner traced Obama’s great-great-great-great-grandfather, George Washington Overall,( on his white mother’s side) and found that he owned two slaves in Kentucky: a 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man.
A 15 year old girl!
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/mar/04/uselections2008.barackobama
And this too!
Michelle Obama’s ancestor ‘was Irish slave owner’!
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/michelle-obamas-ancestor-was-irish-slave-owner-26865953.html
Bill and Hillary Clinton used UNPAID prison labor while in their Arkansas governors mansion- to “keep costs down”
In It Takes a Village, Hillary Clinton writes that the residence was staffed with “African-American men in their thirties,” since “using prison labor at the governor’s mansion was a longstanding tradition, which kept down costs.” It is unclear just how longstanding the tradition of having chained black laborers brought to work as maids and gardeners had been. But one has no doubt that as the white residents of a mansion staffed with unpaid blacks, the Clintons were continuing a certain historic Southern practice. (Hillary Clinton did note, however, that she and Bill were sure not to show undue lenience to the sla…servants, writing that “[w]e enforced rules strictly and sent back to prison any inmate who broke a rule.”
https://www.currentaffairs.org/2017/06/the-clintons-had-slaves
All these holier-than-thou people.
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 3:25 pm
The letter calling for the building about Gladstone stated their reasoning included the fact that Gladstone held the same views as his father did with regards to slavery.
Is the same true of Anderson Cooper and his relatives?
Philip Humphrey
11th June 2020 at 6:58 am
We had an election only six months ago when the left was not just defeated but utterly humiliated. Yet now we have leftists demanding things that nobody voted for and seem almost certain to be granted to them. The political will to stop them simply isn’t there. Both sides of the Atlantic we have right of centre conservative and populist governments that were elected in part to stop the tide of political correctness and “wokeness”. And yet nothing changes. Why is that?
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 1:20 pm
I think only Trump understands what is at stake, but he is only one man, we need more than that.
Michael Bilewycz
10th June 2020 at 5:30 pm
An excellent article!
This is all about power, and the woke left have enthusiastically aligned themselves with BLM who they have boosted in order to undermine the history of this nation and simultaneously its democratic culture.
They are not interested in democracy, reason, tolerance and freedom of thought/speech because those principles stand in the way of their ambitions to seize power.
Having been destroyed at the General Election in December they are reverting to type: the incitement of intolerance, violence and destruction to achieve their revolution, and it looks dangerously like getting out of control.
KATHLEEN CARR
10th June 2020 at 4:06 pm
Its curious how many people seem to really hate Britain , the British and basically all it stands for ( but still insist on living here ) – the latest candidate is an American who is a bankers’ wife and also a museum curator who is advocating using corrosive materials on statues of people she dislikes so that they can never be repaired-what a darling person ( she sounds deranged ) , but why do they punish themselves living here? My relatives came to England in the nineteenth century and found work as miners and farm labourers. When conditions got bad after WW1 some of their children then emigrated. Spoilt privileged people ( privileged in the real sense of the word ) will never be satisfied whatever people do to appease them.
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 4:13 pm
hi Kathleen,
Just to be clear, just because a man hates, say, classical music, it doesn’t mean he hates Britain.
Put it this way: British attitudes to legalised brothels in the West Country vary, yes?
It would be wrong of you to try to claim one side in such a debate has a bigger love of Britain than the other.
Do you love Britain more than most people? How would you prove that? Possibly by volunteering to pay more tax so that you can better help the nation you love prosper.
A British man might tell you he loves his country … but then punch his English wife later that evening.
Any idiot can tell you he loves his country, Kathleen, just as any slob can leave his wife to do the cooking and cleaning while he plays a video game.
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 6:59 am
A rather nonsensical post.
KATHLEEN CARR
11th June 2020 at 9:19 am
I think you have misunderstood both my point ( when you go as a guest to a country its ‘when in Rome) but the general article which is in the cultural revolution in the 1960’s they didn’t just destroy a few statues-millions were killed. As the middle classes in government and the civil service through stupidity and laziness have allowed many people to be appointed to positions of power who follow Orwell’s books as a ‘how to do’. They have installed Big Brother (and use the police to harass people who do not comply with their orthodoxy ) and now they wish to obliterate the past. This will mean the closure and destruction ( or complete subversion ) of libraries , museums , universities, theatres, public parks etc which are all examples of ‘white privilege’ bought with money made (partly ) from slavery.By doing this they will mostly help to obliterate their own world due to self hatred/instability .The average person’s life during lockdown included (possibly work ) then buy some food , walk a bit and watch a bit of telly/go on the computer is most people’s normal life-they don’t require or interact with middle-class culture.
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 4:03 pm
Any “libertarians” care to explain why morons on British-centric websites keep challenging Khan to talk about Pakistan and the Middle East?
Khan is the Mayor of London, not an elected official in Pakistan or Saudi Arabia.
Your fundamental problem, guys, is that you visit and post comments on websites like this one as if you’re intellectuals with something incredibly important to get off your chests but you’re merely cretins posting absurd nonsense.
It makes no odds to me if a Spiked subscriber hates Khan, or Stephen Fry. but at least get a grip and have the grown up adult brains to recognise neither man has a role to play in the governance of foreign countries.
If France brings in the death penalty next year for DVD piracy, IT’S NOTHING TO DO WITH KHAN.
If the USA decides to bring in conscription IT’S NOTHING TO DO WITH KHAN. It’s not jus fault.
Khan is just the Mayor of London.
When Boris was the Mayor of London he didn’t have any say in the laws of Pakistan either.
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 7:01 am
Berger
Any idea why the elected Mayor of London, pontificates on Trump and American politics ?
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 3:22 pm
The previous Mayor of London pontificated on American politics while in office. Any idea why he did so?
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 8:19 pm
Little Jonnie
The conversation was about Khan. Do keep up you childish pedant.
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 8:47 pm
Little Jerry.
In case you hadn’t noticed Khan is the Mayor of London, therefore comparisons with his predecessor are entirely apt in this conversation.
Keep up you little bore.
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 8:50 pm
Jerry, your question was answered by my reply.
Khan comments about American politics because his predecessor set that precedent while in office. Khan is merely following it.
There we are, conversation over.
Now the question is, why did his predecessor act in such a manner?
brent mckeon
11th June 2020 at 7:29 am
Simple, because Khan is very vocal and active against the US president, even trying to get his visit to the UK stopped via mass protests. Thus he is part of an international protest movement and thus needs to have integrity and protest against all bad regimes, especially where his family comes from, not just the PC woke ones that are on a black list. If historical figures are been chucked into the dustbin so why not current all bad, racist current countries?
SDL Earle
12th June 2020 at 8:04 am
Because khan often talks about America, trump, Israel etc but wont talk about his muslim brethren raping children. Understood?
Andrew Levens
10th June 2020 at 3:48 pm
after the cultural revolution, what do we have? a neo capitalist one party state with a huge middle class. if i were a conspiracy theorist i’d suggest BLM was promoted by various mining companies and other western owned businesses profiting from african labour and raw materials. tear down some statues and replace with fighters for freedom and social justice so people can convince themselves real change is happening and no need to worry about what is really going on in africa today.
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 3:47 pm
Brendan’s fundamental problem is that he is happy enough if people agitate to, say, take away my/your freedom of movement but he then wants to stop people agitating for other things.
He is like a man trying to argue that the people of Britain must work together to overthrow the elites but then they must stop at the exact moment when Brendan decides enough is enough,
What if 57 percent of Brits want to go further with an anti-establishment revolution than Brendan?
Brendan’s best bet would be to win votes in free and fair elections and then simply obey the instructions given to him by his constituents on the grounds they know what they are voting for.
Until that day, we can expect one article a day from Brendan, for decades to come, in which he sets out his various beefs with the British people, most of whom have never heard of him.
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 7:03 am
Brendan is the editor of Spiked, he airs his views as he is entitled to. He writes for other outlets clearly because it’s recognised he has a voice people wish to listen to.
The rest of your post is noise.
NEIL DATSON
10th June 2020 at 3:42 pm
Broadcasting House was recently adorned with a statue of George Orwell, despite his notoriously using the ‘n word’ in some of his essays. Obviously ought to be torn down.
(Odd though, that when the BBC broadcast readings of some of those essays several years ago they bowdlerised his words in a way they certainly wouldn’t have done for Rudyard Kipling, presumably so as to spare their poor listeners delicate ears from suffering offence.)
George Lennan
10th June 2020 at 3:37 pm
Well yeah, we know.
What are we going to *do*?
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 3:52 pm
If 52 percent of people decide a statue should be removed then a counter petition could be started. Write letters to an MP etc.
There’s loads of things a man can do if he wants to save a statue from removal.
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 7:05 am
Berger the statue that was pulled down by the fascists wasn’t because of the result of a vote.
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 3:35 pm
Who must be stopped? Why must they be stopped? How will they be stopped?
My dad voted for Brexit. Nobody stopped him.
But if my dad is against slave trader statutes, he must be stopped from what, exactly?
What if 52 percent of the population want a statue melted down next week?
Who is going to insist they shall not have their way?
George Whale
10th June 2020 at 3:59 pm
I don’t see the mobs asking for a vote.
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 4:24 pm
what if people are tired of waiting for a vote?
The London-centric elite establishment would cheerfully spend 200 years discussing the removal of a statue in Worthing.
Ten teenage working class girls might decide to tear it down within 55 minutes.
For a “revolutionary‘ website such as Spiked, I sure see a lot of snowflakey squares and Conservative bores posting comments here.
Brexiters promised violence if they didn’t get their way. Brexiters wanted revolution. Brexiters wanted to smash the elites.
They will have difficulty persuading their grandchildren to wait for stuff to happen.
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 7:07 am
Berger.
Brexiteers didn’t promise violence. I haven’t seen you here before but your posts are clearly not researched and they are illogical.
Christopher Tyson
10th June 2020 at 4:30 pm
I didn’t campaign for a Brexit referendum but I got one and I thought ‘thank you very much’ and I voted to leave and the result should have been honoured. Politics being what it is, the referendum came about as a result of all kinds of murky considerations. It’s widely believed that the previous referendum in 1975, came about because the Labour Government was split, and it was manoeuvre by Harold Wilson to keep the party together. Similarly Cameron promised a referendum as he was worried about the threat of UKIP to the Conservatives.
No one has been offered a referendum on statues, it’s not the usual method of government, it’s not exceptional and it’s not a constitutional matter. People can however, write articles, make TV shows, organise public meetings.
We do have a law against criminal damage, for anarchist of a certain stripe that’s not a consideration. But there is a principle at stake, we could all decide to pull down statues we don’t like, and the basis of the law breaks down.
We might value the law because the alternative is ‘might is right’, or because we respect our fellow citizens, and the democratic legal and political process. The breaking down of legal authority may appear radical at first, but ultimately it favours the powerful. We are all, all least formally, equal before the law.
And finally the pre-occupation with statues is a displacement activity, protesters are themselves giving these statues more significance than they are due for their own demented and misguided political reasons, dilettantes masquerading as champions of the oppressed.
If you successfully campaign for a referendum and win, then I will respect your right to pull down whichever statue you have in mind.
brent mckeon
11th June 2020 at 7:37 am
Malcolm, lets tear down every statue etc that depicts Marxism. It is an ideology that has killed hundreds of millions and is still doing it now, so lets purge the whole of Britain of anything to do with that dreadful killer idea. Do we need a vote or can anyone just rent a mob and get its will done?
juliusB
12th June 2020 at 11:13 pm
Berger your comments about Brexiteers are very odd. I never heard of any of them threatening the violence you mention. Anyway aren’t they all old tories ? Surely old people aren’t inclined to the actions you describe.
Mark Houghton
10th June 2020 at 3:12 pm
And dare to put your head above the parapet and you’ll get your face kicked in. I’m currently suspended from my voluntary work awaiting a disciplinary action for ‘offensive views’. I wonder who gets to define what ‘offensive’ means?
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 3:37 pm
So if you employ a teenage girl, you might discipline her if she says things you find offensive.
Obviously she is free to tell you that in her house her views are the norm and not at all deemed offensive.
You must then decide if you wish to continue employing her, based on your point of view and an understanding of her employment rights.
Michael Byrne
10th June 2020 at 3:09 pm
Thats because Indians dont use race as a reason not to be successful or achieve things, they like Jews are targets as they respect the country they are in, dont topple statues, destroy local culture and expect people who are criminials to be shoved in jail not cry race when they dont get their way. The far left are truly awful, they want to say white people cannot belong to ethnic groups yet claim everyone else can. An ethnic group is a group of people with shared history and culture white people belong to various ethnic groups virtually nobody uses the term ‘white’. Only those on the far left who are racist and self loathers do and try to deny they exist. After all real racist want to destroy and strip identity from people exactly what these morons are doing. They have race on the brain seeing every incident as racisl when its not! Equally they hated people voting to leave Europe which they are still upset by as apparently people were trying to separate racially and the far left believe in the doctrine of one Europe with no borders (E.U. fitted their narrative of identity politics), again utter nonsense, people just didnt like E.U. as an institution is was grossly corrupt, as well as people not wanting to destroy their ethnic identities and history to be part of it, virtually nobody in Britain hates the French, Germans or Greeks another construct created by far left. Even if they didnt like them they wouldnt burn flags and topple statues thats what fanatics and mad brainwashed people do!
Neil John
10th June 2020 at 2:56 pm
Even Spiked can’t get this right “The speed with which protests over the murder of George Floyd morphed into a war on the past has been staggering.” Until a court returns a guilty of ‘murder’ verdict, 1st, 2nd or 3rd degree, it should be correctly described as an unexplained ‘death in custody’, anything else is simply incitement.
colin clayton
10th June 2020 at 2:30 pm
Chris Lilley is down. Netflix has just dropped his shows!!
James Johnson
10th June 2020 at 2:12 pm
Statues are ridiculous totems which should be removed in toto and put in museums.
Having said that, only 3% of the UK’s population is black and pandering to tiny minorities is always a mistake. As for all the Asians in Britain, if they don’t like it here, they have a remedy…….
Gee Jaybee
10th June 2020 at 2:45 pm
As Priti Patel found out this week, in of all places, Parliament, being Asian just doesn’t cut it any more. She and Sunil Rishak may hold 2 of the 3 highest offices of state, but although they have brown skin, it ain’t black, so not dark enough.
Bella Donna
10th June 2020 at 2:07 pm
For the most part I’m a placid person, live and let live is my motto, well mostly that is until I feel people are taking the pi$$ then that’s it I’ve had enough of this crap, time to fight back. Stuff BLM I don’t care about them or their victimhood I want to smash their bloody heads together, Boris’s too! Is there anyone in No. 10? Has Boris done a runner? Hello is there anyone there?
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 3:50 pm
Let us know how many slave trade statues you save from being removed, Bella.
Start the battle tonight and keep us informed. Don’t be lazy or apathetic.
juliusB
12th June 2020 at 7:05 pm
Entirely agree Bella, I cannot understand why there is so much bending to the rabble rampaging through our cities. People like the Principal of Liverpool College of Performing Arts actually thanking the rabble for “ educating” him, presumably for the sin of wrong think really need to know what that sounds like.
This sort of lawless behaviour should have been stopped immediately and a discussion opened up about their views on statues of slave traders. By all means move them to a museum, but wanton destruction of our countries history should be firmly put down.
Brendan is right in his assessment of the situation.
S. Garside
10th June 2020 at 1:54 pm
Excellent article.
Brendan asks “How did this happen so fast?”, then partly answers this in the next paragraph with “More fundamentally, this is all a continuation of what had already been happening.”
Tin-foil hats at the ready: To me it appears like Stage 3/4 of Ideological Subversion as forewarned by Yuri Bezmenov (aka Tomas Schumer) in the ’80s. The stages are:
1. Demoralisation (massive cultural changes from 60s onwards – not all good)
2. Destabilisation (Public Sector is near omniscient, Britain is still looking for a role)
3. Crisis (Covid)
4. Normalisation (“The new normal”)
The late Yuri Bezmenov is know for his interviews and recorded lectures, BUT read his books, written under the pseudonym Tomas Schumer especially “Black is Beautiful, Communism is Not” – how PERFECT and prescient is that. Written in 1986.
S. Garside
10th June 2020 at 1:59 pm
Typo/correction: Yuir’s pseudonym was “Tomas SchuMAN”, not “schumer”.
Yes, “Tomas” WITHOUT the “H”
Alan Vaughn
10th June 2020 at 1:34 pm
Very well told Brendan as always – love your work, but is this really a cultural ‘revolution’, when the deluded and frenzied society destroying vandals are not faced with any resistance from anyone at all? Even the woke police are on their side!
Our society is doomed unless by some miracle, NORMAL freedom loving people finally decide to do something about them. And in reality, it could be done – they are grossly outnumbered for a start… All that’s needed is a tiny dose of good old fashioned COURAGE.
Why should anyone be afraid of the worthless, oxygen thieving pond-life they are, especially when they are outnumbered probably as much as 5:1?
No-one wants to stop them apart from us of course, while the rest of the dumbed-down serfs are quite happy to see the world where they were born and grew up, tumbling down outside the safety of their houses, where they seem quite happy to stay locked down and trembling in a state of eternal fear of a non-existent COVID boogie-monster.
Michel Houllebeq
10th June 2020 at 1:45 pm
100% COURAGE is needed more than ever. Complaining on the internet gets you nowhere as we’ve seen. On Saturday there’s a big protest planned against the vandalism of our monuments, now if it’s peaceful great, if the police bring the batons out – it will further expose to the Nation the double standards of policing based on what colour your skin is or beliefs are.
Gordon T͟Hə Gopher
10th June 2020 at 2:25 pm
Rather than counter-protest I’d have thought this was a perfect opportunity for Tommy Robinson to unite in this anti-slavery momentum and protest against Islam and mosques and their history of slavery. The MSM seems pretty tolerant of the anti-racism protesters destroying statues they deem connected to slavery – for idolatry reasons there aren’t statues of Mohammed but there are plenty of buildings in his name. Perhaps the media will be just as tolerant?
Having said that, if all he really wants to do is stop the vandalism then fair enough, good on him.
Dominic Straiton
10th June 2020 at 1:23 pm
Khans war on our past should be met with a war.
ZENOBIA PALMYRA
10th June 2020 at 2:08 pm
Nobody in this country, either on the left or the right, has the guts or integrity to stand up to Isla m and have it expelled from Europe.
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 3:54 pm
How many libraries has Khan closed down over the past 30 years?
If you’re going to have a war, at least pick the right targets you cretin.
Tony Benn
10th June 2020 at 1:15 pm
Yet another Marxist Year Zero.
Yet another group of appeasers hoping the crocodile eats them last.
If only we had a good, compulsory history syllabus for GCSE we could avoid the coming violence.
Gordon T͟Hə Gopher
10th June 2020 at 1:13 pm
Prophet Mohammed was a big slave owner, capturer and trader. In fact the Islam sponsored eastern slave trade actually expanded after transatlantic slavery started to die out.
So should all the mosques go? Are BLM and these culture warriors going to be calling for the end of Islam?
Michael Bilewycz
10th June 2020 at 5:16 pm
Good point!
And Islam-motivated slavery continues in different forms, even today: places like Rochdale and Rotherham (and latterly, Oxford) will be examples; and I wonder how many enslaved by Isis have been released from their ordeals?
It is therefore fair to assume a direct connection between the financing/running of British mosques to the criminals in Rochdale and Rotherham.
But not a squeak about this from the woke brigade!
Stephen J
10th June 2020 at 1:12 pm
Margaret Thatcher did a good number of daft things like her enthusiastic support of the EEC, but among those that she got right, the removal of Ken Livingstone and his government within a government was perhaps her greatest achievement.
Boris would not go far wrong doing the same, just as soon as the nation has been purged of the EU influence that insists on the presence of these destabilising metropolitan authorities.
The first staue that needs to go, is Sadiq Khan… No hang on a minute he just looks like a statue, an ode to sons of London bus drivers.
James Conner
10th June 2020 at 1:08 pm
S l a v e r y is alive and kicking in the UK. My grand daughter earns £6 per hour, and she’s w h i t e!
James Conner
10th June 2020 at 1:08 pm
“I don’t think S p i k e d will be here in six month’s time.”
It does tend to be very much the same-old, same-old, but it’ll probably still be hanging on by a thread, with an ever dwindling readership fed up of the ever present comments censorship.
Michael Byrne
10th June 2020 at 1:00 pm
All this smacks of anti English racism, the very thing these protestors are supposed to be against. Burn their flags, tear their statues history and heritage down, change their history burn their books, dismantle their culture, make them feel guilty about everything and make them kneel too, what next shove them in reservations in chains? A warning from history it doesnt work and isolating the English community will cause huge damage, history repeating itself me thinks ?
Malcom Berger
10th June 2020 at 4:19 pm
You say it smacks of anti-English racism but I am English and say it doesn’t smack of anti-English racism.
Obviously a Brexiter telling Lenny Henry to ‘go back where you came from if you don’t like our statues, mate’ smacks of gross stupidity and is possibly motivated partly by a decades long dislike of black people/immigrants.
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 7:13 am
You have a vivid imagination!
brent mckeon
11th June 2020 at 7:45 am
Check your history, what did the African locals do to ‘non locals’ invading their countries? Brutal resistance to the invasion and you complain when a Brit politely says if you don’t like it here go somewhere else.
Michel Houllebeq
10th June 2020 at 12:51 pm
It’s clearer to see more than ever this forever and always the victim narrative for black\non-white people and white people as racist/bad has been explicitly pushed by the BBC as an agenda for decades now.
For example, google “white inventions” the very first result is from the BBC talking about police brutality against black people in the USA – completely unrelated to the search but linked to the mess we’re in now.
juliusB
12th June 2020 at 11:30 pm
Maybe the very idea is an invention!
Jhubs Ho ho
10th June 2020 at 12:50 pm
Plenty of books with racist connotations in circulation, how about a bonfire in the town square?
Lyn Keay
10th June 2020 at 4:22 pm
You think your joking. How much do you bet me that Amazon doesn’t take down some books in the next week?
David Weare
10th June 2020 at 12:48 pm
Good article. Terrifying, but good.
I have just seen a whatsapp message from a mother at my sons primary school to the class whatsapp group, asking if parents can educate their children on racism as her daughter (Black) feels victimised. A Lambeth state school btw.
The class is very mixed racially and the kids are 9 yrs old.
It’s started.
NEIL DATSON
10th June 2020 at 3:18 pm
Presumably David the mother has been allowing her daughter too much access to the media? It’s a real danger with the schools being shut down and children not allowed to play together lest the grim reaper sweep them all up in a trice.
G I
10th June 2020 at 12:42 pm
I share Brendan’s disgust with this movement. But I fear we’re all falling into their trap. This movement is very clever and very sinister. It exploits a widespread and understandable rejection of racism, as well as – among the comfortable elites – a less wholesome readiness to jump on a bandwagon and a craven desire to appease a mob. But it’s not really about statues at all and if we engage purely on the substance as they define it, we’ve lost. It’s about the far Left seeking the power they can’t win democratically and without violence. The outrageous moves by Khan et al followed not just some large demonstrations, but specific acts of vandalism. Were those really spontaneous? Rather, BLM (the movement, not the self-evident reasonable proposition that black lives matter) is the creature of its “leaders” pursuing their personal ambitions at the expense of law-abiding people of all races. By focusing on their sense of being offended, they ensure that they make themselves the sole arbiters of what is acceptable (I can’t see Khan inviting, say, the Brexit Party to join his Commission). That means the Left – or rather its leaders – achieve absolute power over the question. And they start with something relatively unimportant like statues (especially at a time of major national crisis), in the expectation that anyone who takes the trouble to oppose them (when they “feel” so strongly) will look like disproportionate and extremist bores. And then they’ll move on to something far more serious. We need to call this out, and not get side-tracked into defending this or that historical figure, or they’ll have proved that they are indeed cleverer than us.
Gordon T͟Hə Gopher
10th June 2020 at 12:42 pm
Marie Stopes’ centres all have to go. As a huge fan of eugenics at the start of the last century her ideas about birth control and pushing birth control on the poor came from “…concerns about the impending ‘racial darkness’ that the adoption of contraception promised to illuminate.”
In fact the whole Fabian movement had huge concerns about ‘racial disease’ and was a big driver of forced sterilisation and encouraging ‘racial purity’. This is all well after slavery was stopped, and the Fabian’s influence on the Labour Party and that many early Labour MPs were also pushing eugenics probably means the whole part has to go.
Christopher Tyson
10th June 2020 at 12:29 pm
‘That the definition should be: “A racist incident is any incident which is perceived to be racist by the victim or any other person.” ‘
The above is from the McPherson Report. I’ve called for a moratorium on the R-word, I think it’s unhelpful, I think it inhibits freedom of expression on complex and difficult questions. I think that many people who are caught out have committed faux pas or are not genuinely r*****.
I don’t think the word is redundant, but I think that people with those kinds of views have found other way to express them and know the game well enough not to be caught out. Having said that, everyone else is doing it so:
In the past r*****s had certain fixed ideas about black people, black people were denigrated as low IQ, feckless, lazy, hyper-sexualised, pretty much any negative thing you can think of. Even things black people were good at were downgraded or denigrated, like being god at sport or creating rhythmic music.
Black people are regarded by white liberals as vulnerable and in need of protection and a little bit simple, today one set of stereotypes has been replaced by another, so white liberals are r*****,
perceive that!
In the manner of today’s PC etiquette, I apologise, I didn’t mean it, I’m making the point that the sympathy of white liberals is not always helpful and can be exploited. Really it is often well intentioned and welcome.
But the ubiquitous use of the R-word in an unthinking and promiscuous way can be traced back to McPherson. If you can some one a racist you do not need to justify yourself or provide evidence.
This is an undermining of rationality and ironically undermining of the person making the claim. They are no longer treated as a mature or rational person, but as someone who should be believed because, they are unable or cannot be expected to argue their point? That they are childlike and need special protection?
Linda Payne
10th June 2020 at 12:26 pm
Working class (usually white) people have been losing their jobs for a long time now due to this culture, some cases go back decades not just years. The public sector are the worst culprits, nurses suddenly not in post due to ‘not being safe’, people driven to breakdowns due to the incessent blame culture, sacked for a silly comment or even a rational one, using their initiative to
do their best outside rigid protocol, a case of a woman sacked as a dinner lady for inadvertenly putting bacon on a muslim child’s plate, people with mental health problems having their illness used to sack them from working with ‘vulnerable’ people using occupational health routes and obsessions with ‘safety’, teachers sacked because of unfounded ‘abuse’ allegations. If those who were a part of instigating these events now think the situation ‘has gone to far’ what they are really saying is that all the above I’ve mentioned was acceptable
Dan Black
10th June 2020 at 12:14 pm
I wonder if the wholly obnoxious self promoting incompetent Khan would like to talk about why Pakistan only officially ended slavery in 1992 and that by many accounts there are still 2 million people there in bonded labour there. Today? Or the fact that c30-40m people (est) in Asia and Africa are still in real slavery 2020? Nah, thought not. Are mosques now fair game because they worship a war lord who had many slaves and used the quran to explain how to discipline them? Nah, thought not? Or maybe give a passing nod to the Arab slave trade with Africa, the Africans who were central and complicit to it, Barbary Pirates enslaving Europeans, Ghengis Khan(!) etc etc etc. Nah, wrong skin colours.
silly billy
10th June 2020 at 12:06 pm
For a few halcyon decades, Britain attempted to be a meritocracy. It wasn’t perfect, but life’s sometimes unfair. Now, everyone’s a victim, playing on their perceived societal disadvantage. These outraged protesters who are so ‘personally affected’ by the slave trade are quite ridiculous. As a working-class Scot, I might as well get upset because my great-grandfather didn’t have the vote, and his forefathers were packed off across the Atlantic to make way for sheep. Talking of which….. courtesy of this herd mentality, soon we will lose the context of all history. Get the flock out of here!
Tim Wheeler
10th June 2020 at 12:02 pm
Are we to have Cambodian style Killing Fields where the New Khmer Woke Guards slaughter their fellow citizens, or will it only go as far as Chinese style Yughur ‘Re-Education’ from which ‘Wrong-Thinkers’ will eventually be released – once they are thoroughly broken and brain-washed?
We saw in the Brexit debate that the Woke class didn’t much like democracy if they couldn’t manipulate it – but this mob violence feels like a step further.
Jerry Owen
10th June 2020 at 12:01 pm
BLM UK (natch) in it’s ‘manifesto’ amongst other things wants to overthrow capitalism, this is not about racism and it has never been either. This is another hysterical scream from the radical liberal left who have been on the losing side at the ballot box in recent years. Violence and destruction is their only tactic left as we have seen since Trump’s inauguration.
What this new wave of unhinged action demonstrates to those that question one man one vote ( ie people that voted Brexit should not have the right to vote), is the absolutely vital role of the ballot box. It is the only safeguard we have to protect ourselves and to oppose the new fascists patrolling our streets. Democracy via the ballot box to oppose tyranny is a perilously thin thread, now more than ever we should understand how we came to have the vote, the importance of the vote and how we need to safeguard it at all costs.
It’s all we have.
Michel Houllebeq
10th June 2020 at 12:41 pm
“is the absolutely vital role of the ballot box” – the issue here is demographics which is the reason why we have people like Khan in power in london in the first place. London was officially minority white British 10 years ago(not even counting the 1 million illegals) seeing the changes since I’d be surprised if it’s more than 1/3 white British in London. Demographics is destiny it’s been staring at us for a long time but ignored or called racist for mentioning while the illegal boats from Africa still arrive here every single day.
Jonnie Henly
11th June 2020 at 3:20 pm
Demographics only become determinative in elections if one side refuses to listen to or engage with the concerns raised by said demographic groups.
Which is defiantly what happened in London when Kahn was elected. If you refuse to listen to people don’t be surprised when they don’t vote for you.
Daniel Goldstein
10th June 2020 at 2:28 pm
Unfortunately we have a rather flawed version of democracy. It isn’t a system that actually represents people’s views. Sign the petition for a proportional replacement here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/300274
ZENOBIA PALMYRA
10th June 2020 at 11:56 am
Instead of holding the mendacious incompetents of the Brexit Tory government to account for what is one of the worst responses to the coronavirus in the developed world, this forum continues to publish smokescreen article after smokescreen article attacking ‘leftists’ and BLM for their so-called ‘identity politics’ when it is clear that the rightists are using precisely the same identitarian tactics. The Tories are systematically destroying this country through their rank incompetence and even the right-leaning papers can see it. I doubt even Corbyn would have messed it up as badly as this. The Invisible Man Johnson must do the honourable thing and resign. We are set for the worst economic collapse of any major economy thanks to their mismanagement and cowardice:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8405873/UK-faces-biggest-hit-coronavirus-major-economy-WORLD.html
Jerry Owen
11th June 2020 at 7:20 am
And here is ZP yet again banging on about Brexit, what a tedious bore.
ZENOBIA PALMYRA
11th June 2020 at 10:37 am
The comment isn’t about Brexit. Comprehension not your strong point?
Mor Vir
10th June 2020 at 11:24 am
They are similarly going after Robert Peel statues and place names. His dad wrote a pamphlet opposing the abolition of slavery for industrial and trade reasons. Also he had the same name as his dad, so the name is tainted. Peel Jn. had a privileged life based on slavery and oppression, even if he did not overtly support slavery himself. So the whole thing stinks to high heaven.
Peel jn. established the first professional police force in London, sometimes called ‘bobbies’ after Peel Jn., but the name is shared with Bobby Sn lol. Thus cops are all tainted by links with slavery, they wear the slavers costume, bear his name and take his coin lol. Or something like that anyway.
Mor Vir
10th June 2020 at 12:43 pm
So now you know, the police are the slavers’ attempt to control the working class, paid for straight out of the slavers pocket.
Jonny B
11th June 2020 at 2:58 pm
So in fact contrary to the myth Brendan O’Neill and the punditry claim, we are hearing about the history of some of these people for the first time as you example. We are discussing history that has been forgotten or suppressed.
Someone explain how this is a problem?
Mike Coops
10th June 2020 at 11:09 am
If the woke left are so up themselves why is hugo boss so high on their priorities… Where are their principles….
George Whale
10th June 2020 at 11:04 am
Terrified of being called racist, politicians and police turned a blind eye last weekend as lawless BLM mobs attacked public property. They’ve no right to complain this weekend if patriotic citizens mobilise to defend our national monuments. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8404751/Police-fear-violence-erupt-London-football-hooligans-hold-counter-protests.html
Linda Payne
10th June 2020 at 12:29 pm
And what evidence do they have that these people are ‘hooligans’?
juliusB
12th June 2020 at 11:42 pm
They are likely to be white. When they are black it’s “peaceful protestors “ even when they throw bikes at a horse, injure police or wreck statues.
a watson
10th June 2020 at 10:54 am
Well said. Where are our political representatives? The sight of Starmer on one knee and Khan’s enthusiasm for revenge disgust me. Salaries paid by our taxes.
ZENOBIA PALMYRA
10th June 2020 at 12:00 pm
Where is your Johnson? He is PINO – PM in Name Only. We never see him. He is not a leader. He is not even a decent human being. We know that he is a proven liar, philanderer and political opportunist incapable of making balanced, rational decisions. When will the Great Disappearing Johnson resign?
Simon Giora
10th June 2020 at 1:34 pm
Never see him, you could PMQs today
juliusB
12th June 2020 at 11:40 pm
Obviously you never watch the daily coronavirus press conference or weekly PMQ’s.
Jonathan Palmer
10th June 2020 at 10:51 am
forget “the sleep of reason”. We’ve allowed reason to be drugged by our institutions. It’s going to be a long haul back and we may well have strange bedfellows and fellow travellers.
D G
10th June 2020 at 10:50 am
Good article, but I don’t think Spiked will be here in six month’s time.
ZENOBIA PALMYRA
10th June 2020 at 11:58 am
Let’s hope so. Capx and unherd are far more balanced and serious. S pi k ed is mainly a vehicle for BON’s ego. He seems to be a particularly odious individual who adopts extreme positions merely in order to provoke.
Matthew Reid
10th June 2020 at 12:55 pm
I’ve read a raft of your comments, historically and today and contrary to Brendan being a particularly odious individual, its quite clear you are. In addition, you also have a shit name, which suggests me to believe you’re a complete idiot. Whether male or female, that’s what you are. You’re everything bad about this country. Never mind Boris Johnson and his incompetence, its people like you who add to the destruction of the fabric of society, with you woke left clap trap or whatever you call it. I don’t call it being woke left, I call it you being a idiot, pure and simple. You obviously have serious left wing/communists ideals or affiliations, which makes you dangerous by default, or more to the point, an idiot, as previously mentioned. If you don’t like Spiked, then leave. I find it odd you’re commenting on here nearly every day, why? If I ever had the misfortune to be in your vicinity, I think I’d know it. You’d be the one to stand out, naturally, as the one who looks like a idiot.
D G
10th June 2020 at 12:58 pm
Strange, then, that you can’t stay away.
You keep on posting your odd mix of leftist, europhile, and Christian zealot opinions.
NEIL DATSON
10th June 2020 at 3:27 pm
It might be pleasant, D G, were the followers of Spiked to be spared Zenobia’s witless and repetitive sniping. But there’s no chance of that coming to pass, so it’s best to ignore it.
ZENOBIA PALMYRA
11th June 2020 at 10:40 am
MATTHEW REID — I’m not actually interested in your opinion. There is no debate in S pik ed – just one diatribe after another aimed at ‘wokeists’. Do you have a problem with people having opinions different from your own?
Geoff Cox
12th June 2020 at 6:15 am
Have you ever been to Palmyra? I have. Do you believe what ISIS did there was wrong? If you do, then surely you should also criticise the current iconoclasts?
Also, I’m pretty damn sure Zenobia kept and traded slaves.
juliusB
12th June 2020 at 11:46 pm
So you hate Boris Jonson, Brendan O’Neill, Islam, Catholics – I’ve gleaned that from the very few posts of yours that I’ve bothered to read, I also see that you know nothing about any of them.
Gareth Edward KING
10th June 2020 at 12:39 pm
Why do you say that? Did you have that what happened to LM in mind? It’s a moot point. In case you’re on the young side, LM (Living Marxism as a precursor to Spiked) lost its libel case against ITN (if I recall) in the early 1990s due to LM pointing out ITN’s mis-reporting on a so-called Serbian ‘death camp’ at the time of the anti-Yugoslav wars as from 1991. It was a case of the whole of the West against Slobodan Milosovic (Serbian nationalist leader) and NATO bombing ex-Yugoslavia in 1999 with the ‘left’ egging them on. Anyway, I hope you’re wrong (in terms of freedom of expression if nothing else).
James Conner
10th June 2020 at 1:07 pm
“I don’t think Spiked will be here in six month’s time.”
It does tend to be very much the same-old, same-old, but it’ll probably still be hanging on by a thread, with an ever dwindling readership fed up of the ever present comments censorship.
Eric Praline
10th June 2020 at 1:52 pm
Why?