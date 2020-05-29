The media story about Dominic Cummings has collapsed
This has been a truly shocking week for British journalism.
British journalism has had a terrible week. One of its worst of recent times. The hysteria over Dominic Cummings has clouded journalistic judgement and led to the publication of false claims and untrue stories. Here are some of the things journalists have said that have turned out to be untrue or at least not backed up by evidence.
1) Dominic Cummings drove to Durham twice
This was a transformative claim in the Cummings hysteria. Its impact cannot be overstated. It turned what was a story about a man doing what he thought was best for his family, rightly or wrongly, into a story of an arrogant political adviser gallivanting round the country while the rest of us suffered. It was published on the frontpage of the Sunday Mirror and the Observer. It generated hundreds of thousands of tweets, all condemning Cummings for being a serial lockdown breaker.
But there is no evidence to back it up. The story was based on the eye-witness testimony of an anonymous couple who claim to have seen Cummings and his wife in Durham on 19 April, days after Cummings said he had returned to London. That’s it. It is highly unusual to base a frontpage exclusive on the words of two random members of the public with no corroborating evidence. Cummings says he did not go to Durham twice. Boris Johnson says he has seen evidence that confirms Cummings was not in Durham in late April, when the second trip was said to have taken place. The Durham Police said there is ‘insufficient evidence’ to support the claims of a second visit.
This key part in the Cummings story, this claim that turned it from a minor affair into a huge scandal, seems to have fallen apart. And yet the newspapers that published it, and the tweeting journalists who promoted it, have offered no clarification. Extraordinary.
2) He took a walk among the bluebells
While the rest of us languished in lockdown, Cummings was in the lovely north walking through fields and admiring bluebells. He was hanging out at beauty spots and having a fine old time. Or so we were told.
The bluebells claim – that during his second visit to Durham he visited beauty spots and smelled the flowers – went viral. It became a talking point for talking heads, for whom this image of a modern-day Machiavelli hanging out in nature while everyone else was stuck inside summed up everything that is foul about the Boris government. The country was locked down and yet Cummings took a ‘secret road trip’ to ‘check out some famous bluebells’, snarked Tom Peck at the Independent.
But so far as we know, the bluebells thing did not happen. The story of Cummings and the bluebells came from the Sunday Mirror’s now highly unquestionable ‘second visit to Durham’ story. It was those two seemingly mistaken anonymous eye-witnesses who said they saw Cummings in Durham on 19 April who claimed that Cummings had said to them: ‘Aren’t the bluebells lovely?’
The wild spreading of this story, via the supposedly respectable media and among the Twitterati, is a classic case of confirmation bias. Hacks’ pre-existing loathing of Cummings led them to believe these claims uncritically and to transform them into perfectly symbolic evidence of the out-of-touch nature of the Boris set. Now that it seems Cummings was too busy working in London to be admiring bluebells in Durham, will the people who made this story go viral apologise? We know the answer to this question.
3) The police spoke to the Cummings family about lockdown rules
This was also a transformative claim: that cops visited the Cummings family home in Durham and spoke to Cummings himself about the lockdown rules. ‘Police spoke to Dominic Cummings about breaching the lockdown rules’, the Guardian reported. Illustrating the seriousness of this explosive claim, the Guardian swiftly followed up with the line: ‘There are now calls for his resignation.’
This story was based on a comment from Durham Police itself. It went viral. It became a classic scene in the Cummings hysteria: the man who is central to the government that locked down the country having to be reminded by the police about the importance of adhering to the lockdown. But it now seems that this never happened. It now seems that when Downing Street denied these claims and said the police did not talk to the Cummings family about ‘this matter’ – ie, the lockdown – it was telling the truth.
The Durham Police updated their claims. They have now made clear that a police officer, at the request of Cummings’ father, visited the home of Cummings’ parents and offered advice on security issues. Given the throngs we have seen outside Cummings’ London home in recent days, and the fact that Sky News door-stepped Cummings’ parents in Durham, it is entirely understandable that the Cummings family would want some pointers on security.
So this extraordinary image – of the police having to tell a senior government adviser to stick to the lockdown rules – also appears to be a fantasy. You will be searching for a very long time to find any clear corrections to the articles that pushed this seeming myth, with the assistance of the bumbling Durham constabulary, into the public realm.
4) Cummings broke the law
He’s a criminal! He completely defied the lockdown! He snubbed the rules he himself probably had a hand in drafting! This has been a key claim of commentators, tweeters and the yelling activists outside Cummings’ London home for a week. It’s poppycock.
As the Durham Police made clear yesterday, much to the disappointment of the anti-Cummings mob in the media and among the middle-class left, Cummings didn’t do anything particularly bad. The police said they did ‘not consider an offence was committed’ when Cummings and his wife and child drove to Durham; have not seen evidence that he visited Durham for a second time; and that his 30-mile drive to Barnard Castle on Easter Sunday – which is the only scandal the anti-Cummings lobby has left following the collapse of all their other claims – ‘might have’ been a ‘minor breach’ of the lockdown rules.
That’s it. One minor breach – possibly. For that, the media have spent a week obsessing over Cummings and ignoring or sidelining far more important stories, about care homes, the implementation of test-and-trace, the declining number of virus infections, the urgent need to lift the lockdown, and so on. What a catastrophic failure of journalism we have just witnessed.
5) Britain has the highest Covid death rate in Europe
Leaving aside Cummings for a moment – it would be great if the media could do likewise – we’ve also had the Financial Times telling us this week that Britain has the highest Covid-related death rate in Europe. Only we don’t. Spain does. The morbid death-watchers at the FT, who seem to relish their daily revelations of death stats, had to publish a correction. That’s something, at least. Of course the original claim spread like crazy through chattering circles, while the corrected truth was only talked about by a few. All of which proves the maxim: ‘A lie can travel halfway round the world while the truth is putting on its boots.’
6) Boris silenced Whitty and Vallance
This awful week for journalism ended with perhaps the most brazen display of media mythmaking. Senior journalists claimed that Boris Johnson, being Britain’s very own Putin, had ‘gagged’ his chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance. At the daily Covid news briefing, he prevented them from answering a question about Dominic Cummings on the basis that they shouldn’t talk about politics.
The outrage was intense. We have become a banana republic, some claimed. ‘This is not a real news conference’, said the BBC’s Nick Robinson. ‘Boris Johnson bans CMO Chris Whitty and CSA Patrick Vallance from giving their opinions on Dominic Cummings’ lockdown activities’, said the Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn. A Guardian piece this morning claims Boris is ‘the UK’s very own dictator’ who ‘silenced’ Whitty and Vallance.
Untrue. All of it. And what is extraordinary is that anyone who watched the news briefing will know that it is untrue. They will have seen with their own eyes and heard with their own ears as Whitty said, ‘I can assure you that the desire not to get pulled into politics is far stronger on the part of Sir Patrick and me than it is in the prime minister’, and they would have heard Vallance say, ‘I’m a civil servant, I’m politically neutral, I don’t want to get involved in politics at all’.
There you have it. From the experts’ own mouths. The media desperately wanted to politicise these neutral scientific and medical advisers, and the advisers said: No, thanks. No gagging, no banning, no Putin-esque clampdown – just experts refusing to dance to the tune of the Cummings-obsessed media.
This is where we have ended up following this atrocious week for the British media: in a situation where journalists are making things up about things we the public can see and hear for ourselves. We watched Whitty and Vallance saying ‘We really don’t want to comment on this’ and then we watched the media say ‘They’ve been banned’. It’s a kind of madness. Journalists are sacrificing their sense, their reason and their objectivity at the altar of their feverish Cummings obsession. That’s the true scandal of the past seven days.
Brendan O’Neill is editor of spiked and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O’Neill Show. Subscribe to the podcast here. And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy
Picture by: Getty.
Simon Rainey
1st June 2020 at 8:28 am
I see Piers Morgan is dragging up Cummingsgate again this morning. Apparently 81% of the great unwashed think Cummings “broke the spirit of the law”. Is this what journalism has come to? The spirit of the law means diddly squat. Durham Constabulary has established that Cummings did not break the letter of the law in driving to his parents’ home, and that’s all that counts. Check out section 6 of The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020. I’m not surprised Hancock and Co. were vague about the exceptions. There are enough “loopholes” to allow anyone with a modicum of creativity to break lockdown with impunity. If you think Cummings shouldn’t be treated better than anyone else, then surely he shouldn’t be treated worse. The rules would have allowed you or me to drive an unspecified distance to a secure location if we felt it was a reasonable way to mitigate a perceived safeguarding risk. If it’s good enough of us then it’s good enough for Cummings and anyone else in government. The fact that so many people slavishly followed the “stay at home” mantra when they could have perfectly legally done something different had they wanted to says more about them than it does about Cummings. If you want to see what breaking the rules look like come to my village where the good folk have been moving between households like it’s going out of fashion, and have been since long before the Cummings story broke. It’s as if some people are prepared to take personal responsibility, assess the risks for themselves, and make their own mind up. Who’d a thunk it?
Jim Denham
1st June 2020 at 8:56 am
Good to see Piers Morgan rip O’Neill to shreds this morning: O’Neill is now just a grovelling lickspittle to the ruling class. Morgan called him a “blind support”(er) of Cummings and Johnson, to which O’Neill seemed to take exception. But nothing this craven apologist says gives us any reason to believe he is anything else.
Al Wilson
31st May 2020 at 11:15 pm
Meanwhile Microsoft is replacing it’s journalists with robots. Reckon Spiked has that covered already.
Jeff Taylor
31st May 2020 at 9:42 pm
They’re at it again. Guilty is the new innocence and innocence is the new lynch the bastard!!!
Rosie Duffield breaks the rules to have to snog her partner, confesses and she’s the new Joan of Arc.
Dominic Cummings doesn’t break the rules to help his sick wife and sick child and he’s the new Rasputin.
Confession may or may not be good for the soul but its certainly good for a few brownie points with the rabid Guardian/Mirror axis
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 10:01 pm
It’s about taking responsibility for your actions. Duffield did. Cummings didn’t.
Mike Oliver
1st June 2020 at 1:55 am
Duffield made no sacrifice. She is still an MP earning £80,000 at the taxpayers expense.
Jim Denham
31st May 2020 at 9:34 pm
O’Neill: you are a grovelling apologist for the ruling class. No-one believes your, and Johnson;s pathetic apologetics. This wretched ‘Vote Leave’ government is now f***ed and will never recover. Wretches like you, who grovel before them, will never be forgiven. You are a total shower and all sensible people will recognise you as such.
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 9:49 pm
Preach it! 🙂
AQNXIOUS COUPE
31st May 2020 at 8:08 pm
o neill defending Bulingdon and Cummings again , seriously he has become a potty parrot a bit like his mucker Trump from over the pond , its all a left wing remain plot because they hate boris and the tories , yes most sane people do hate the tories and especially the working class fools that vote for them
cliff resnick
31st May 2020 at 6:18 pm
It’s all about Brexit, Cummings is the country’s leading political strategist, Boris needs him to get the negotiations done, and it’s not as if Dominic Cummins is not fully committed to the task. All those that want to stay within the orbit of the EU want Cummings gone. To paraphrase Bill Clinton “It’s political stupid!”
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 9:12 pm
Not everything leads to Brexit you know! This is a matter about moral integrity. You need to realize that people have not visited their loved ones when they were dying because of the lockdown which Cummings helped create. But he clearly didn’t think his own rules applied to him. If that’s not a story about sheer selfishness, elitism and hypocrisy then what the hell is?!
Jerry Owen
31st May 2020 at 11:01 pm
Ahem… Cummings didn’t break any lockdown rules!
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 2:53 pm
And really.. you’ve only used those phrases a few times ?
LOL at least a dozen times or so a week ever since I’ve been here.”
Right then Jerry, I challenge you to point to just one week where I used those phrases a dozen times. Just one.
If you’re sober enough!
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 2:50 pm
As expected, Jerry does not answer any of the questions put to him. You were typing furiously yesterday and Friday Jerry so clearly that’s another lie from you. Fingers sore?
And as my evidence clearly shows, you’ve lost the argument. You lied about what you’d said, you could answer the questions about Brendan and you lied about what journalists had said about Maitlis.
My links prove I’m correct so yet again you’ve lied.
Yet again, you’ve failed on here little Jerry. You’ve written so much, but said so little. Back to the store for you, do better next time!
Jerry Owen
31st May 2020 at 2:02 pm
Little Jonnie
I’ve had a great weekend with friends, and beer flowing freely. I see you’ve been all on your lonesome typing furiously at your keyboard… Fingers sore?
Worth the effort for so much drivel?
I’ve won the argument as stated.
But one last point. Your two links to the media calling for the sacking of Maitlis, Liddle simply asks the question, he doesn’t call for her sacking, and Murray doesn’t call for her sacking either.
Oh dear Jonnie, the hike you dig for yourself gets bigger and bigger. Best read your own links eh?
You are hilarious.
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 6:08 pm
I see you have no answer little Jerry, as expected.
This comments I wrote last night took me about 15 minutes. I know this might be hard to grasp for a simple mind like yours, but people are capable of doing multiple different things on one day.
I had a great weekend, lovely barbecue in the sunshine yesterday before we watched the SpaceX launch, and then saw it and the ISS pass overhead later. Like I said before, a truly stark contrast between the incredible achievement for humanity it represents, and the pathetic content in your posts on here. Very different ends of the scale.
Now, we’re off to have another one tonight, plus our weekly quiz with friends, so I’ll leave you to shut up shop Arkwright!
Jerry Owen
31st May 2020 at 10:45 pm
15? Good Lord get out more!
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 11:43 pm
Lol Jerry, you must posted two comments 16 minutes apart! What a self own, fail again Jerry!
And you still have nothing to say. Maybe get out more?
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 12:43 pm
Oh please,
While Spiked sometimes has some interesting things to say about identity politics…. over this virus it has truly lost the plot and should be thoroughly and deeply ashamed of themselves. I for one will never take this website seriously ever again
Think of all the people Cummings could have killed by travelling up north when stopping to fill up the petrol or stopping to use lavatories when he WAS infected with coronavirus. The fact that he was infected makes all the difference here whether you lot want to acknowledge it or not!
He told everyone else to stay at home and when things got a little bit tough for him he decided to put his own self obsessed selfish interests before the lives of others. Anyone who defends this is not thinking about it properly.
Keep safe everyone and I wish you all a good future.
Neil McCaughan
31st May 2020 at 9:51 am
First the usual suspects organise a pile on for Priti Patel, with the idiot BBC shouting the accusations as loud as possible. Fail.
Then they come for Dominic Cummings. The usual fifth columnists spraying the same ordure, with – guess what – the same imbecile BBC doing its best to promote the plot. And …. fail.
Who next? The Huns are very unhappy with David Frost, who is proving far too effective for the comfort of the ridiculous, bloviating Barnier. Expect the EU’s Dad’s Army (Maitlis, Cluckie, Miller and Campbell) to appear on his lawn, pitchforks at the ready, any time soon.
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 2:35 pm
Not everything is a witch hunt just because you think he did nothing wrong (how you could posiibly belive such a thing is beyond belief)…. he thought he was above everyone and that he has no need to answer to anyone even though he might have spread the virus all over the place because he is so self obsessed and selfish. If the media is hounding him, he brought it all on himself and deserves every bit of it and some more. The public needs explanations as to why he thinks he can play god when they haven’t been able to visit their dying relatives. If he can’t answer then he must get the hell away from any position of power. Truly truly reprehensible
Neil McCaughan
31st May 2020 at 2:52 pm
The problem seems to be your unusual degree of gullibility. Do you always swallow the guff (and it is guff) the BBC feeds you? Are you unable to distinguish between fact (Cummings committed no offence, and endangered no one) with editorializing humbug? Does your limited understanding prevent you noticing how every single EU fifth columnist has come slithering out, as if on cue?
Do think carefully before you buy that next bridge.
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 3:08 pm
The truth is that people have been charged with more minor things during this lockdown by the police and he is getting away with this, not even with a slap on the hand. People who did not have the virus have been fined and imprisoned for breaking the law and that is a fact.
Meanwhile, the man who has endangered many lives simply gets told that he did nothing wrong even though it explicitly states that you must self- isolate for 14 days if you have the virus! The truth is that you have no leg to stand on and you are desperately trying to defend the indefensible because you like him. Meanwhile, people who think objectively about this and are not sheep can very clearly see that he broke the spirit of the law and did a very un- British thing…. he undermined the collective national solidarity in favour of his immediate selfish interests. The most laughable thing in all this is that people who defend him claim to be patriots.
If you want to go down the Brexit route then let’s go there, people voted Brexit because they wanted to feel like they have somewhere they can call home.. Cummings undermined all of that by sticking two fingers at national solidarity and I’m amazed that you are defending him.
Vivian Darkbloom
31st May 2020 at 3:38 pm
Peter, there is an elephant in the room. Defending or condemning D Cummings is a distraction. This goes back at least as far as Neil Ferguson’s romantic liaison. The elephant is this:
These people were partly responsible for the architecture of the lockdown. The moral failing is not that they are hypocrites in breaking their own rules; it’s that they are liars who do not believe in the rules in the first place. On some level they knew the lockdown was a massively-inflated response to a viral outbreak less-dangerous to the general population than seasonal flu. Instead they locked down the healthy and allowed the disease to spread to the groups at most risk, the vast majority of whom are elderly. They lied to us.
Have you noticed journalists covering the Cummings story did not practice the social distancing? That the police force don’t? That MPs of all parties and other official figures have broken lockdown rules?
Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 3:22 pm
Oh and by the way, how is Brexit going? Has it been a success?
The people were promised that it would give them somewhere they can call home but this country has become a laughing stock and is going to take a lot to re-gain its reputation on the world stage.
The people were tricked and you know it. And now when the house is burning down you’re complaining about witch hunts. This is not the 16th century…. It is the 21st
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 3:31 pm
I don’t know how old you are but I’ll guess you’re not one of youngest in this world. So let me thank you, thanks for trying to burn my country to the ground with backwards ideas and worldviews and thanks for being so ideological that you would rather things got worse than admit that you have got it all horribly wrong.
It is my generation who will ultimately have to pay the price for all the mess this country is in at the moment. It will be a challenge but we will do it and we will never look back ever again
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 3:50 pm
Sorry, Vivian, it looks like my further comments were addressed to you, they weren’t- I’ve just seen your comment. My further comments about the country were addressed to Neil. Sorry if there was any confusion
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 3:52 pm
And to address your comment Vivian….. I do not think we have been cheated. I think we would have been able to open up quicker if we had better track and trace available I’ll say that. But sadly we don’t at the moment but hopefully we will soon
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 3:57 pm
And yes Vivian, I have found that strange that the police never practice social distancing and those journalists didn’t either. But two wrongs does not make a right if you get what I mean?
Vivian Darkbloom
31st May 2020 at 6:57 pm
No worries Peter; sometimes there isn’t a reply button so postings can get a little confused.
You say you’re worried about Brexit and that “the house is burning”; fair enough, people are concerned. But what has been done to us in the name of “protection” really will burn the country and it will be apparent long before any harm done by leaving the EU.
There is the physical harm: a mental health tsunami; cancelled operations; unnecessary deaths from the decent people who won’t present in A&E because they’ve been lied to that the NHS would be overwhelmed; suicides of despair and loneliness; domestic abuse; substance abuse (alcohol consumption right up).
There is the political harm: how can we trust our leaders when the truth becomes more widely dispersed? We know they lie, but on such a massive and destructive scale? Sure, the harm so far has not reached the depths of the lies which led to the Iraq blitzkreig and the uncounted Iraqi civilians and British armed forces who lost their lives because of lies. The LibDems have been destroyed as a political force; Labour are under severe suspicion; that leaves the Tories. I don’t blame you for supporting Tory policies and obeying their orders as that’s your democratic right; but where do we go from here? The entire political establishment is not fit for purpose any longer, so what comes next? It could be much worse than what we have now. It doesn’t have to be this way; if only they were honest. But they can’t be. Managerialism and PR have taken over honesty and plain speaking. These are febrile times.
Trust in journalism is on the downward slope. There is almost no opposition to this unprecedented authoritarianism. The mainstream media, when presented with the chance to question Mr Cummings on matters of import (such as the efficacy of the lockdown and the care homes policy) chose to concentrate on tendentious and repetitious fluff such as “when are you going to resign” as if that makes any real difference to the slow-motion disaster being vested upon the British people. They didn’t even ask the basic question “Mr Cummings, what exactly do you do?” All I saw in the Rose Garden last week was partisan activists with very scant understanding of what is actually occurring.
Then there are the lies concerning the virus itself. We know this is a mild epidemic in no way comparable with previous outbreaks such as the 1968-69 Hong Kong Flu which carried off at least 80,000 and perhaps 100,000 in this country alone. We know that this outbreak is most lethal to those above the age of 70. We know that young people are unaffected unless they have other conditions which increase their morbidity. We know that Covid-19 death figures have been over-inflated; people who have died of other causes such as heart attacks and unrelated pulmonary problems have been labelled as Covid deaths. More lies. Many people who have died are above the age of the average lifespan. And all this after the government advisors downgraded the risk of Coronavirus just before the lockdown.
Then there is the damage caused to the NHS. Why were the most-vulnerable – old folk – decanted into care homes to devastating effect? This is not just a UK matter; in Spain the situation appears to be worse. We don’t exactly know which body is responsible for what appears to be a policy, or whether there was a clear directive to sacrifice our old people. Some are pointing the finger at Public Health England; others at the NHS itself. I had to visit my local A&E on two occasions and it was almost empty. We were eventually told that A&E departments were open for business but why was this message left too late?
All this we know. A rational and factual approach always bears better fruit than an emotional response or one guided by government spin. Now I’ll move away from the facts, and questions about facts, into speculation. We may be facing the worst economic downturn to hit this country for many years, perhaps for three hundred years according to the Bank of England. Aside from the national debt accrued, which will have to be repaid by ordinary people as usual, thousands of businesses will probably go under; millions will be impoverished, immiserated, and left to fend for themselves on the dole or whatever low-paid work they can grab. It’s all very well for those who’re on the furlough and are relaxing in their garden; they’re quite happy for the lockdown to continue. I don’t want to get into a class-based analysis in this short post, but as far as I can tell it’s middle-class people excoriating dissident workers like me who badly need to get back to work to feed my family and pay the bills.
I haven’t even touched on the psychological and social aspect of this. If you enjoy reading, EM Forster’s 1909 novella The Machine Stops is a prophetic glimpse into a dystopic future; Orwell’s 1984 is always on point; Michel Foucault talks about the biostate and the Panopticon; Paul Virilio, especially in Total War, brings in the concept of Endocolonization. There is also the technological and financial aspect; the tracking and corralling of numbered humans like cattle under the aegis of safety, and who benefits from this. The pharmaceutical companies who stand to make millions from treatments and vaccines which might not even work. The corporations who are delighted by this imposition; the supermarkets who are looking at massive profits as are the tech firms who love the idea of isolated and anomic hikikomori ordering everything they need from internet providers.
Oh yes, I could go on; apologies for the prolixity but As S J Perelman wrote, “If I had more time, it would’ve been much shorter”.
a watson
1st June 2020 at 7:55 am
Well said Vivian.
Dave McK
31st May 2020 at 5:50 am
The public haven’t forgotten Cummings’ misdeeds. Over one million people have signed a petition calling on Cummings to be sacked.
https://www.change.org/p/dominic-cummings-must-be-sacked
Neil McCaughan
31st May 2020 at 9:40 am
They’ll be the same metropolitan halfwits who signed the petition to stay in the Imperial Hunnic Union. There’s something actually pathetic about these swivel eyes.
Peter Owen
31st May 2020 at 2:39 pm
Time for Cummings to get goin’ and stop comming !!! Away from any position of power for once and for all
Neil McCaughan
31st May 2020 at 2:55 pm
That’s a widely held view among pro-EU trolls.
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 2:39 am
“And really.. you’ve only used those phrases a few times ?
LOL at least a dozen times or so a week ever since I’ve been here.”
Right then Jerry, I challenge you to point to just one week where I used those phrases a dozen times. Just one.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 10:48 pm
It’s remarkable, this evening I was watching the SpaceX launch and marvelling at what humanity is capable of. And then I come in here and read the pitiful comments by Jerry and see the flip side of mankind. Truly the bottom of the barrel.
Thus far all you have done is sniped in response to me, so I’ll ask you again:
Was my point about Brendan contradicting himself incorrect, yes or no? If no, provide evidence.
Do you accept that Ian’s claim about journalists was mistaken, yes or no? Again, if not, provide evidence.
And finally, do you accept that you were lying when you denied accusing my of hiding behind anonymity, yes or no! Again, if no, provide evidence and you’ll have to try and explain away your comment on May 18th as well.
So far you have failed terribly on here Jerry, now here’s a chance for you to redeem yourself. The ball’s in your court.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 10:44 pm
And finally, my quote does not exonerate you. It proves very clearly that you were lying when you stated that all you had said was that Inhad changed my name. This is not true.
You accused my of hiding behind an anonymous name. Something very different to merely changing my account name.
So yet again you have been exposed as a liar.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 10:42 pm
I have produced two examples of journalists calling for Mailtlis to be sacked, proving Ian wrong. And yet again you have offered no counter argument. So again I ask, do you accept that Ian was wrong, yes or no? You have avoided this argument so far as per usual.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 10:41 pm
So, yet again Jerry you have not addressed my argument about this article. Again I ask, am I incorrect in stating that Brendan is contradicting himself with this article? So far you have avoided this question entirely.
Dave McK
30th May 2020 at 9:08 pm
Oh Brendan, much as you wish it would, the media story about Cummings has not collapsed, and it seems Cummings is a serial liar. How about the following story from The Conversation:
‘When Dominic Cummings made a public statement to explain why he drove 260 miles to stay with his parents during the coronavirus lockdown, the prime Minister’s chief adviser made an assertion that initially went largely unnoticed:
“For years, I have warned of the dangers of pandemics. Last year I wrote about the possible threat of coronaviruses and the urgent need for planning.”
It was, ultimately, beside the point but Cummings seemed to be reminding the public of his value. We are to believe that he is too vital a cog in the machine to be forced out of his job. However, unfortunately for Cummings, it didn’t take the internet nerds long to find out his claim is not exactly true.’
https://theconversation.com/dominic-cummings-how-the-internet-knows-when-youve-updated-your-blog-139517
Neil McCaughan
30th May 2020 at 9:51 pm
Twaddle.
Jerry Owen
30th May 2020 at 6:39 pm
Little Jonnie
My first post disappeared it may or may not reappear.
1. You refuse to address BONs bullet points, as I knew you would.
2 As of yet you have produced no ‘outlets’ saying Maitlis should be sacked, despite you saying you had read several publications that said that.
3. Your quote exonerates me, I have not claimed you hide behind an ‘anonymous account’, of which you have accused me of.
You’ve lost badly Jonnie… again.
I rest my case.
Puddy Cat
30th May 2020 at 4:54 pm
For some time now certain parts of our media have been hunting the zeitgeist, trying to turn supermarket music into anthems. Take a bit of scant information throw it at the wall and see if it sticks. But some blame must settle on our politicians who are, or have been, so afraid, so pusillanimous that they hardly correct or face down some of the more virulent slanders portrayed, up to now, with ever greater sangfroid.
But the Cummings affair has had one startling, well, promising aside. The PM has told the media to draw a line under it. He deftly and unflinchingly turned aside more that one attempt at reviving this dead parrot simply by telling them what he has told them, briefly, and then asking the next commentator for their question, blanking the dogged satirists in the process.
Cummings could be the time when we actually get back to adult politics rather than having to suffer the often cynical, calculated set pieces contrived by editorial boards to pursue claims of mendacity and that old suggestion of inequality of rules. To some extent there should be an allowance for rule inequality. People protecting our nation and wanting to show their solidarity should not be governed by general rules; It is pettifogging to attempt a trip. it is disrespectful to attack public servants wedded by virtue of their candidature to the common good.
The whole issue is one of individual conscience, displays of bravery and self-opinion. The whole grim tale of the ‘hard working’ and the ‘saintly’ in our society is a confection of the worst imagining. We do not salute heroes as much as see examples which we ourselves would like to emulate. To be in a position where our expertise or training enables us to reflect well of our personal morality and actions; to look back on our responses in demanding situation and feel satisfied that we did the right thing.
Countries have fought wars to establish legends and to demonstrate self-sacrifice that is the foundation of the inter relationship of society. It is all that thing of Crispin’s Day when, in an unremarkable life, you can show a distinction which few otherwise have the opportunity to demonstrate. Be it nurse, doctor or Cabinet Minister it is fitting that they all have exemptions because of the duties they perform. Whereas health workers are protected from overt action of the public and protected by law it has been the case that Governments have been the whipping boys of the whim of nastiness and partiality. I hope we see the green shoots of minsters only seeking favour through their deeds and not courting embarrassment and snide asides in the mistaken belief that they are amassing renown for courtesy, making an appeal to votes, when actually allowing lesser mortals prick them with insinuation and belittlement.
Bill Cecil
30th May 2020 at 3:42 pm
I totally agree with Brendan. This whole business has been absurd. However there is a bit more to it than first meets the eye. While Dominic and Boris were laid up with Covid ‘officials’ (by which I suppose one could say the evil Sedwell) had basically agreed an extension to the Transition Period with the EU. The moment Dominic got back, got wind of it, he killed it stone dead via the Prime Minister. And that is what all this hysteria is about – get rid of Dominic and make an extension easier to get.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 3:07 pm
Jerry has not produced one link to back up his claims in this comment section. Very typical for him on this site. He simply cannot back up his claims.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 3:06 pm
“You’re clearly an odious fake named liar.
But then like ZP and Jon Hen, people like you hide behind anonymity“
Jerry Owens. 18th May 2020 at 3:27 pm
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 3:05 pm
Jerry is lying blatantly when he denies saying I hid behind a fake account.
“You’re clearly an odious fake named liar.
But then like ZP and Jon Hen, people like you hide behind anonymity“
https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/05/19/nicola-sturgeon-is-turning-into-a-demagogue/
His words are there for all to see. I think you’ve got some explaining to do now Jerry. No mention made of my changing my name, merely a false accusation on your part.
So Jerry, now I have provided evidence both for the claim about journalists calling for Maitlis to be sacked, and for your lie about my account.
Now it is your turn to provide evidence. Does Brendan’s article here contradict his earlier calls, yes or no?
No more sniping and bluster from you Jerry, it’s time for answers now.
KATHLEEN CARR
30th May 2020 at 2:46 pm
The enemies of the Conservative Party and brexit policy have found their arch-enemy Dominic Cumming’s achille’s heel-his child, and they are gleefully using it. Thats the way the media behave , they are all like the paparazzi after their ‘dollar shot’. What is difficult to fathom is the number of Conservative MPs joining in-they seem to be trying to bring down the government which has only been in power for a few months. A former conservative political adviser is still spinning this story as though it were a pleasure trip-‘ I would have liked to have visited my family too’ . When Johnson, Hancock, Cummings, Professor Ferguson and Chris Whitty all came down with this virus ( and how did that happen do they go in for group hugs?)-the EU negotiators then offered to arrange a two year extension. Just as the death in Minneopolis has provided all the usual politically motivated groups with a advantageous event , Dominic Cummings has provided something similar ( even though it is so much milder and more trivial ) in the UK which the media is going to use as long as possible.
Odo Saunders
30th May 2020 at 1:07 pm
I gave up following the fake news on the BBC and Sky a long time ago, due to the deliberate misinterpretation of the current news. The same also applies to the so-called news coverage on BBC radio. I now relax in the morning by listening to BBC 3 and Radio Classic FM!! Far better for one’s peace of mind.
Noel Mac
30th May 2020 at 11:53 am
I’ve yet to meet a leftie I didn’t want to kick up the arse
Neil McCaughan
30th May 2020 at 11:24 am
Dominic Cummings ate my hamster.
Andrew Mawdsley
30th May 2020 at 3:52 pm
Awesome.
Jerry Owen
30th May 2020 at 10:07 am
Now we can all see the bluster of little Jonnie. He simply refuses to engage with any articles on this site.
Jonnie told us that lots of ‘outlets’ were calling for the sacking of Maitlis, upon being asked for examples all he can do is come up with two critical articles by Rod Liddle and Douglas Murray.. note that these are not even editorials. And I note that some of the ‘outlets’ that he said called for her sacking he hasn’t produced links for, read Jonnies links and you will see he has nothing.
Jonnie says I accuse him of hiding behind an anonymous account , this is untrue, I have stated correctly that he has changed his name. It was ‘Jon Hen’ .. Jon Henley’ and variants of. Jonnie knows that comments that far back with his different names are now deleted.
In short Jonnie hasn’t got the evidence for any of his claims.
I now challenge Jonnie to point to any comment I have made here accusing him of hiding behind an anonymous account, and produce evidence to back his assertions of ‘outlets’ that want Maitlis sacked.
I have kept this short because 99% of Jonnies babble is just hot air.
Over to you Jonnie.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 3:01 pm
Jerry you tell more falsehoods. Not once have you tried to argue why my comment about the article is incorrect. You haven’t made any attempt to defend the article from the criticisms I made. All your bluster any you’ve said nothing.
Do you deny that Brendan is contradicting his earlier requests for people to move on with this article? Yes or no? It’s not difficult.
Unlike you, I did produce links to back up my claim and they prove my point exactly – Ian was incorrect to claim no journalist had called for her sacking. I never mentioned anything about editorials so that is irrelevant bluster on your part.
You haven’t even presented any counter argument to my claim, just more sniping from you as usual.
And yes, you accused my of hiding behind an anonymous account.
This was a direct quote by you from Brendan’s article on Stewart Lee, you comment this on May18th:
“But then like ZP and Jon Hen, people like you hide behind anonymity”
There we go. You did accuse me of hiding behind an anonymous account. You made no mention of me changing my name until after I called you out on this lie.
So now you have lied again. The evidence is there for all to see on the article and the comment by you. There’s no getting away from what you said.
David Graham
30th May 2020 at 8:50 am
Apparently Theresa May contributed to the story saying something about the ‘spirit’ of the regulations? Things have got bad. I’m not sure she had much of a grasp on the spirit of Brexit. She just parroted Brexit means Brexit a lot and then worked against its spirit at much as possible, in my opinion. Then again she might be an expert. I tend to look at the evidence and meaning, regulations and police statements, not the spirit.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 12:52 am
So Jerry, come on and tell us all what was incorrect about my original comment. Go through and refute every sentence written. You’ve ranted and seethed a lot about me on here, but so far you haven’t explained why a single thing I wrote was incorrect. Time for you to argue for once.
And when you’ve done that, explain how I was hiding behind an anonymous account. Another line from you on this site that you have yet to back up with any evidence at all.
There’s no excuses now, either comment with the argument and evidence or else you will be exposed. The ball’s in your court. No more sniping.
Mike Coops
29th May 2020 at 10:55 pm
I have not bought one paper since lockdown.The coverage on tv has been enough to know what was alleged and falsely claimed and by whom including so called woke celebs. They had great delight in reporting lockdown breaches and referring to those as covidiots however they themselves acted and behaved no better in hounding Dominic Cummings and his family. It has always been clear from the outset that this was more about remoaner rage than a stupid might have been or might not of been rule breach. Following the egg on the faces of all making false claims I note that the Remoaners are now turning on the Durham police and making claims the Goverment had leant on the constabulary. These people believe their own lies and claims despite the clear police statement once and for all burying the story. CDS as reported by spiked is clearly a disease.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 9:54 pm
It’s about time little Jonnie stopped sniping and challenged BON like a man. Come on Jonnie demolish BONS five concise arguments.
He’s even numbered them for you to make it easy.
Over to you Jonnie can’t wait!!
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 10:30 pm
There are 6 listed “arguments” (though they’re not really that) made by Brendan Jerry, not 5. You can’t even count! Ho ho ho!
And you still can’t counter my one simple little argument. Come in Jerry, in your own time, stop sniping and tell me why my point is wrong.
Mike Stallard
29th May 2020 at 5:20 pm
The Daily Mail today noted that Dominic Cummings was planning to reorganise the Civil Service and then resign by Christmas. Add to this the EU 7 year plan being finalised and you have plenty of motives here for getting rid of him. T
hat might account for a lot of the outrage. Stephen Kinnoch and Boris Johnson both left London during the crisis (Boris went to Chequers).
Glenn Bell
29th May 2020 at 11:40 pm
Cummings is loathed by the Civil Service and left wing because of Brexit and the 2019 GE Tory landslide, they are both desperate to see him off before Brexit is finalized and the Civil Service cut down to size and made fit for purpose; this attempt to bring Cummings down wont be the last.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 12:48 am
Why would the Civil Service loathe him because of that?
Glenn Bell
30th May 2020 at 10:55 am
Cummings wants to bring the Civil Service into line and make them more answerable for their actions, they want to keep their power, perks and pensions and carry on as they have done for yonks, giving the rest of us a V sign.
Val Policella
29th May 2020 at 4:31 pm
“Whataboutery?”—–Prince Charles travelled from London to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire with active Covid, yet junkalists have been critical only of Cummings. Clearly, they use blinkers.
ZENOBIA PALMYRA
29th May 2020 at 4:54 pm
Charles and the rest of the Windsors should stand down so we can contain the virus that is the British monarchy. Time for an elected head of state.
bf bf
29th May 2020 at 6:58 pm
Because an elected head of state will bring in so many billions in tourist $$ and will not seek to interfere with the elected government (like the royal family do now [not]).
Graham Southern
29th May 2020 at 9:17 pm
Two words, Zenobia. President Blair.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 11:35 pm
Tourists come to see the Royal Palaces, not to see the monarchs. The palaces in France attract more tourists than those in London and they got rid of their monarchy a while back.
Gordon De Gopher
30th May 2020 at 1:48 pm
It’d be worse than that Graham. We’d vote in Presidents Ant & Dec.
ZENOBIA PALMYRA
30th May 2020 at 11:43 pm
GRAHAM SOUTHERN — One word, bull****. Nobody would vote for Blair as UK President and you know it. In any case, you can get rid of a bad elected head of state, whereas there are no proper constitutional mechanisms for removing a monarchy – none.
Ven Oods
29th May 2020 at 4:27 pm
I think that to continue to describe the majority of these people as ‘journalists’ is rather missing the point. They never were.
a watson
29th May 2020 at 8:41 pm
Plus they are paid huge salaries and perks most of us can only dream of. Particularly the nasty ones from thee BBC, paid for out of my small pension.
Philip Humphrey
30th May 2020 at 8:23 am
I would agree. Some of them are clearly political activists disguised as journalists (as in Emily Maitlis), and some are tired hacks who have been playing the game of generating fake news for so long they have completely lost the plot. Either way, don’t expect objectivity or the unbiased truth.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 4:15 pm
I wonder how the CCP has viewed all of this, a media obsessed with one family legitimately driving to a literal safe house for days on end? I wonder in the time our media has been obsessed with this non story what the CCP have been up to with our backs turned? Doesn’t their threatening attitude towards Australia warrant some headlines and pause for thought? It should do, after all it could be a portent of what lies ahead for the rest of us.
The most disturbing aspect of this affair, and quite frankly depraved and perverse in my view, is the way the media obsessed over his four year old ill son and whether he took a leak or not on the way there or back. I notice on another thread here a regular contributor also ponders on whether he had a leak or not, words almost fail me in just how people can obsess with pure trivia, it’s desperately sad and shameful for a so called civilised country.
If anybody has any thoughts just give me a little nod or .. move your hand a bit, but not too much.
Vivian Darkbloom
30th May 2020 at 6:10 pm
[Nods. Moves hand slightly]
ian howard
29th May 2020 at 4:07 pm
Well put Brendan ,I ask why has no journalist on any outlet i have seen called for Emily Maitless’ head to roll for this she BROKE the rules not a minor one either ,Is a serial BBC Royal Charter ( i know you ar a republican but as the hacks this week say rules are rules and the RC is the rules) or is it fear of future employment problems if seen to ‘turn’ on fellow journalists? How about calling for newsnight to be stopped entirely?
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 5:10 pm
Erm, quite a few media outlets have called for just that.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 6:59 pm
Which one’s little Jonnie?
I haven’t caught up with the MSM much today but enlighten me.
DM , DT, Times, Sun, Mirror, Guardian, FT, Daily Express, New Statesman, Spectator, The Economist, BBC, sky, C5, ITV perhaps?
Jonathan Marshall
29th May 2020 at 7:00 pm
Which ones? (“I only ask because I wish to know”)
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 8:50 pm
The Sun did Jerry. As did the Express and Mail. They were the ones I saw, maybe some others did as well. So yep, quite a few from your list.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 9:39 pm
Links Jonnie.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 10:39 pm
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11723691/emily-maitlis-bbc-bias-dominic-cummings/
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 10:41 pm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8367295/DOUGLAS-MURRAY-not-time-Emily-Maitlis-forced-bosses-apologise-her.html
Jonathan Marshall
30th May 2020 at 2:40 pm
Thanks for the links, Jonnie boy. Unfortunately they do little to prove your point. Liddle, in the Sun, called for Maitlis’s sacking, and Murray in the Mail suggested that perhaps Newsnight was “past its best”. And that’s it. I wouldn’t call that “quite a few media outlets” – I’d call it two.
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 2:50 pm
Argue over the semantics all you like Jonathan, those links do certainly prove Ian’s point, that he’d not seen one journalist call for her sacking in any outlet, to be incorrect.
Call it whatever you like, it’s not none.
ian howard
31st May 2020 at 3:25 am
Remember little Johnny boy I said I had not seen any call not that there weren’t any
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 2:51 pm
Clearly you need to look harder little Ian don’t you?
Gordon De Gopher
29th May 2020 at 3:02 pm
It’s not actually out yet because of the sensitive nature but in the next few days it’ll finally be revealed that whilst in Durham Cummings actually ate a kitten.
And it’s true. It actually happened. I understand Kuenssberg already knew about it but apparently she hates cats so was going to let it go.
This is going to be huge.
Arthur Pewtey
29th May 2020 at 1:38 pm
The look on Kunnesberg and Peston’s face was only slightly less priceless than Sky’s Sam Coates ‘give us a sign’ plea!! ROFLMAO
Jonty Benoit
29th May 2020 at 1:20 pm
Years ago the media would have had their man. Ask Mandelson (twice). I think the indignation is mainly them howling at their own impotence.
Asuryani Waderer
29th May 2020 at 1:16 pm
I saw the briefing last night and was shocked by the stunning disrespect shown by the journos. Surely they know the scientists would not respond, and to put them in that tacky position was unforgivable. Witty and Sir Patrick responded with dignity and professionalism.
Jeff Taylor
29th May 2020 at 1:03 pm
And yet they continue to live in denial. I checked on the websites of BBC, Guardian, Independent & Telegraph last night to read the Police statement. I could only find any reference to it under the heading “police say Cummings might have breached..” or similar – one had replaced ‘might’ with ‘probably’.
The Guardian performed some tortuous verbal gymnastics and brought in their pet retired bobby and the old-favourite ‘sources within…’ to demonstrate that the police statement was written in insider code and phrases such as “insufficient evidence to support”, “no offence was committed”
“a minor breach might..” and “we will be taking no retroactive action because we have to treat Mr Cummings as any other member of the public” actually mean “guilty as sin, your honour”.
And yet they are getting away with it! They lie, they cheat, they fabricate time and time again and no-one takes any action. What can we do?
I mean that, what can we do?
Warren Alexander
29th May 2020 at 1:40 pm
Stop buying newspapers, using their websites and watching TV news programmes. Make up the news yourself, just like professional journalists.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 1:47 pm
Jeff
‘What do we do?’
Be patient, once you realize the media have told porkies or twisted the truth the trust has gone forever. Ask the miners in the 84/85 strike. The vilification they received was an absolute disgrace, but it certainly is something they never forgot, many were politicised for the first time in fact.
Similarly with Hillsborough and the way the Sun behaved, the Sun circulation took a nose dive, people stopped trusting it, and we can assume all print media.
The internet is where it’s all at now. There is a reason for that, terrestrial tv has become old hat. it’s hey day long since gone.
YouTube on your flat screen, it doesn’t get better.
As BON states the sheer idiocy of Kuennsberg saying she has been stifled when the ‘medical experts’ made it clear they didn’t want to be involved, is an open goal that just couldn’t get any bigger. People will see that note it and next time she opens her bilious mouth people ( some ) will be not so trusting.
These people are very desperate, enjoy it whilst you can, it’s become comedy now.
Ninety percent plus of my news I source online.
harry briggs
29th May 2020 at 12:25 pm
You forgot the Journalist who implied that the scientists were too afraid to speak and should instead give them a hand signal, seemingly just in case they were afraid for their very lives, surely these journalists are mentally ill, they have left all reason behind at least.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 12:20 pm
And another article on Dom! For someone who wants us to just ignore this and move on, Brendan really can’t practise as he preaches can he?
At least he doesn’t try and defend Cumming’s eyesight test drive.
Is criticising the media still censorous and elitist Brendan, or have you changed your stance now?
nick hunt
29th May 2020 at 12:59 pm
And yet another post smearing Brendan! You never miss a chance to do this while misrepresenting all his arguments, which looks obsessive to me.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 1:06 pm
In what way have I smeared or misrepresented Brendan?
It’s amazing how you people get so hot under the collar at any criticism of Brendan but can never actually defend what he writes. Do you even know why you like him anymore or is it just unthinking habit? It sure seems like the latter.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 1:52 pm
Nick
Little Jonnie is totally obsessed with Brendan, it’s a little bit weird to say the least, I think it’s a sort of crush. But you know what they say about sailors!
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 5:07 pm
I think you have a crush on me Jerry, the way you keep popping up on my posts! I guess the fruit doesn’t do it for you any more?
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 5:44 pm
Little Jonnie
Don’t flatter yourself your best friend indeed your only friend is that well worn sock.
Here are some of your stock phrases for BON..
You are wrong again Brendan.
Brendan you are a liar.
Brendan is a hypocrite.
Brendan is part of the elite.
That is simply not true Brendan.
Brendan doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
As usual Brendan is wrong.
The list goes on of course.
The common denominator apart from them not being any kind of counter argument which of course you have been proven to be incapable of, is that you call him ‘Brendan’, and not ‘O’Neill’… bit of a giveaway there little Jonnie!
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 8:54 pm
Jerry has so little to say he has to post 5e same comment twice. How sad.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 8:59 pm
And Jerry, leave the fruit alone and stop fantasising about sailors and socks. Not a good look.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 9:46 pm
Little Jonnie
You know that’s a spiked glitch.
Avoidance Jonnie, not a good look.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 11:36 pm
Hmm, it seems Nick can’t name one way I’ve misrepresenting Brendan. Seems maybe his claim was false.
Eric Praline
29th May 2020 at 1:46 pm
It would be better if you rebutted the substance of the article, if you can.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 5:07 pm
It would be even better if the article had any substance to it in the first place.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 5:46 pm
Little Jonnie
Don’t flatter yourself your best friend indeed your only friend is that well worn sock.
Here are some of your stock phrases for BON..
You are wrong again Brendan.
Brendan you are a liar.
Brendan is a hypocrite.
Brendan is part of the elite.
That is simply not true Brendan.
Brendan doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
As usual Brendan is wrong.
The list goes on of course.
The common denominator apart from them not being any kind of counter argument which of course you have been proven to be incapable of, is that you call him ‘Brendan’, and not ‘O’Neill’… bit of a giveaway there little Jonnie!
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 5:55 pm
Little Jonnie
‘No substance’ in other words you are unable to counter anything in it.
Come on Jonnie be brave take the article head on, go through each point BON makes and tell us why they are substance free !!
Go through each quote the politicians and ‘experts’ make and dismiss them as substance free !
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 8:53 pm
Stock phrases hmm Jerry? What you really mean is phrases I’ve used once or twice that you’ve decided to list. So nope, wrong again Jerry. We all know you won’t be able to give any examples to back up your claims, as usual.
“The list goes on” does it Jerry? Do tell.
And no Jerry, those phrases are all part of counter arguments I post on here. So your entire point is nonsense.
And what exactly does me calling him Brendan give away? Another baseless claim on your part, Jerry. Go on, back up your claims for once.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 8:57 pm
Jerry, drop the BS. This article doesn’t have a coherent argument, otherwise you’d be able to defend it.
It’s just another rant saying “media bad!”. And based on past articles written, that puts Brendan in a rather tight spot.
If my point is so terrible, how about you show me how I’m wrong? Is Brendan not criticising the media? Did he not call for people to move on from the story?
Come on Jerry. Say something for once instead of just sniping in reply to me like usual. Go and explain why my comment is incorrect.
But we all know you won’t. You’ll run away again.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 9:44 pm
Little Jonnie
Come on then take BONS article apart !!
And really.. you’ve only used those phrases a few times ?
LOL at least a dozen times or so a week ever since I’ve been here.
Poor response.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 10:05 pm
Little Jonnie
You’re on full waffle, fact free evasive BS overload.
Be a man and post something … that says something!
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 10:32 pm
A dozen times a week? Go on then, post the links to prove it. We all know that won’t happen. Another fail from you Jerry.
And you still haven’t explain what was incorrect about my assertion. This article has no substance and you know it, that’s why you can’t defend it, you can only snipe.
Weak effort Jerry.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 10:34 pm
You can’t even count properly Jerry. And you’re so wound up youve gone digging through my old comments in a desperate attempt to prove….. something.
Say something worthily for once in your miserable little life.
Lyn Keay
29th May 2020 at 4:03 pm
Did you read the article? It was about the press.
Hmm, maybe your eyesight is a bit dodgy.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 5:06 pm
Are you trying to pretend this article was in no way related to the Cummings story? Pull the other one, you can’t be that daft.
Jonathan Marshall
29th May 2020 at 7:02 pm
OK Jonnie boy, then demolish the article argument by argument.
Jonnie Henly
29th May 2020 at 8:58 pm
So Jonathan you agree with me that it is related to Cummings then? In spite of Brendan calling for people to move in from that story?
Yes or no?
Jonathan Marshall
30th May 2020 at 2:31 pm
Jonnie boy, can you really not grasp the difference between a story about the British media and a story about Cummings? Of course it was “related” to Cummings as that’s where the media, in BON’s opinion, lost the plot. It’s a bit of a chicken and egg situation, but you seem to be suggesting that as BON wanted the media to move on from the Cummings story he’s not allowed to castigate them for not doing so, which is hardly logical, is it?
Jonnie Henly
30th May 2020 at 2:48 pm
It’s perfectly logical. If BON wants people to move on from the Cummings story, he would help his cause if he didn’t keep referring to it in articles.
He’s already written several pieces on here criticising the media’s actions in this case, so the article in effect is merely repeating what was said before. And is therefore unnecessarily dragging up the story that BON wants us to move on from.
Jonathan Marshall
31st May 2020 at 5:33 pm
Well, if that’s your idea of logic, there’s little hope for you.
Although we disagree on most things I used to think that you were not unintelligent. I’m beginning to revise that opinion.
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 6:02 pm
Well you don’t appear to be displaying much intelligence here then. If you want people to move in from something, don’t keep mentioning it. It’s perfectly simple and logical. Shame that in this case you appear to be denying logic for no apparent reason.
Like I said, if this was Brendan’s first article castigating the media it would be different, but it’s not. He’s written several already. Why keep mentioning the same point over and over?
Amazing that you don’t grasp this tbh.
Jerry Owen
31st May 2020 at 10:51 pm
Little Jonnie you’re getting battered to pieces lol!
Jonnie Henly
31st May 2020 at 11:42 pm
Oh dear Jerry, still sniping and not answering I see!
Jonathan Marshall
1st June 2020 at 2:46 pm
There’s just no hope for him Jerry. He’s so utterly blinkered by his obsessive hatred of BON that he’s blind even to the simplest logic. I don’t think I will be engaging with him again – I prefer to converse and debate with adults. No doubt little Jonnie will crow that he has “beaten me” and “won the argument” but I simply couldn’t care less; any neutral reader can see the reality.
Jonnie Henly
1st June 2020 at 4:47 pm
I don’t care at all about beating you or winning the argument.
All I did was set forward very clearly why Brendan was contradicting himself. And you have repeatedly failed to address the point in favour of ad hominem attacks about me. I don’t have an obsessive hatred of Brendan or anyone else.
Clearly, you only prefer to debate with adults that argree with you. And that is a shame. You are no neutral reader here.
Mor Vir
29th May 2020 at 12:18 pm
We should replace bluebells with alarm bells, or attach little alarms to the bluebells so that they can cry out, ‘someone is out walking, someone is out walking, sack him! It is that Cummings again walking in the woods, sack him!’
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 12:13 pm
Spot on.
I think Laura was chomping on more wasps than usual last night.
Has anyone seen the atrocious video Alistair Campbell has put out pretending to be Boris playing the part of an ex serviceman? It’s embarrassing for him and has upset many ex servicemen’s organisations, and rightly so.
Has Maitlis apologised yet?
NEIL DATSON
29th May 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes, I saw that video too Jerry. I could only conclude from it that Campbell is back on the sauce, if not something even worse. He looked and sounded like a man who’d completely lost the plot.
Jonathan Marshall
30th May 2020 at 2:33 pm
I saw it too, and saw a man with some very severe problems.
Mark Houghton
29th May 2020 at 12:10 pm
This article did not need to be written as anyone with the IQ slightly better than a sea slug would have realised some time ago that journalists are now activists.
NEIL DATSON
29th May 2020 at 1:22 pm
Unfortunately Mark, it did need to be written. It also needed to be disseminated far, far more widely.
Jerry Owen
29th May 2020 at 1:58 pm
Neil
This site could do with a facility to share. WhatsApp Messenger is particularly good, I use it 90% of the time.
FB not so good, I hardly use my account, as for twitter forget it.