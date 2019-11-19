Telling the truth about trans is not ‘hate speech’
YouTube has banned an interview with Posie Parker for saying trans women are men.
spiked
An interview with feminist Posie Parker has been taken down by YouTube because it constitutes ‘hate speech’, which could incite ‘hatred and/or violence against protected groups’.
In an interview on the Triggernometry podcast, Parker restated her apparently controversial view that men who transition to female are still men.
The video was online for 24 hours and was watched by around 35,000 people until YouTube took it down. The tech giant also gave the Triggernometry channel a warning. After three further warnings, a channel can be permanently deleted.
A clip from the podcast is currently still up on YouTube:
Konstantin Kisin, cohost of Triggernometry, told spiked: ‘We did what any mainstream broadcaster would do… We invited Posie on, discussed her views and pushed back against them. Open debate like this is what brings us closer to the truth.’
Parker joins the long list of women who have been censored by an unholy alliance of Big Tech companies and trans activists for speaking out about women’s rights, such as Meghan Murphy and Lindsay Shepherd. Parker was also banned permanently from Facebook last week.
Really what Parker and other feminists are arguing is the truth as the vast majority of people understand it – that people who are born male cannot become female by declaring themselves to be female. But telling the truth is a dangerous act in our censorious age.
William Laing Laing
20th November 2019 at 8:35 am
There could be a secret or half-unconscious intention on the part of people shaming others into using words made-up words, to shame others into avowing what they DO NOT BELIEVE by implication. That shamed person will stay cowed for long after. It is humiliating to say cis-man or transwoman when you don’t believe there is any such thing. The avouched hurt feeling of a nano-minority are not nothing, but I don’t think the hurt feelings are the point. Such post-haste and rummage in the land implies a substantial object, and I think it is the compelling conservative people into saying what they don’t believe as a form of psychological warfare. Obviously cruel and bullying people (the activists) say they are persecuting because they are moved by the (supposed) tender feelings of a minority of a minority most of them have never met? Unlikely. There is either an agenda, or they just love the bullying.
Zebedee Arboretum
20th November 2019 at 7:57 am
Considering Triggernometry repeatedly challenged her stance and linked to the alternative view from another interviewee in the content description, one wonders what will date these woke platforms. I saw the interview, and don’t fully agree with Parker’s feminist stance on this, but it’s hardly “hate speech”.
brent mckeon
20th November 2019 at 7:33 am
Using vaccination as an example. That vaccination has been a huge success is not debatable and society as a whole benefits hugely. However there is a small minority who definitely are harmed by vaccination and it is the medical world’s job to help these people. No one of note suggests we stop vaccination because for these (am told it is less than 0.5% of the population) people and thus hurt society as a whole. As with Trans people, guessing they are at most 1/2% of the population but the whole of society is been made to change to fit their need/demands. Surely it is societies/medical organisations jobs to assist these people and adjust them and society so that they fit in and feel affirmed without changing the whole of society/culture.
Michael McHugh
20th November 2019 at 5:44 am
“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell
William Laing Laing
20th November 2019 at 8:39 am
Very true. I think there are people so unlike you and I that, reading Nineteen Eighty-four and coming to the Two Minute’s Hate, they are not appalled or disgusted, but say to themselves, “Yes! *That’s* the way I want to live!”
They aren’t many, but boy are they having their day in sun now!
Danny Rees
20th November 2019 at 12:03 am
Spiked regularly publish articles decrying how feminism portrays women as victims.
brent mckeon
20th November 2019 at 7:36 am
Your point? Maybe you could comment on the ladies views/ideas and offer your point ie get dirty in the ring and allow your ideas/views to also be critted/debated.