Canada’s bizarre trans-waxing controversy
Female waxers are being branded ‘transphobic’ because they refused to wax a trans-woman’s bollocks.
For proof that the woke war on common sense and decency is now completely out of control, look no further than the Canadian trans-waxing controversy. A born male who identifies as female, and whose male genitalia is still intact, is suing female-only waxers on the basis that their refusal to wax his bollocks – sorry, her bollocks – is an act of discrimination. Yes, this person believes that because he identifies as female he should therefore have access to every female service, including the most intimate female services. Any female beautician who refuses to tend to his testicles is being ‘transphobic’, apparently, because they are denying his womanhood. Even though he has a penis. And testicles. And is a man. That’s hate speech, I know.
This is the case of Jessica Yaniv, born Jonathan Yaniv, who has filed complaints against more than a dozen female waxers with the Human Rights Council (HRC) in British Columbia. Yaniv claims that the women’s refusal to give him a Brazilian – that is, to handle his penis and testicles and to remove his pubic hair, activities these women did not want to carry out – is discrimination. Yaniv says that self-identifying as a woman is sufficient to be treated as a woman and to get access to services typically reserved for women. In the words of the National Post, the HRC hearings revolve around the question, ‘Should a business be allowed to deny service on the basis of gender identity?’ Or perhaps, ‘Should a woman be forced by law to touch a penis she doesn’t want to touch?’ – that’s a franker, more honest way of putting it, though it’s obvious why people don’t put it like that, given it would expose the fundamental misogyny at play in this demented case.
Two of the women who refused to touch a penis they didn’t want to touch – sorry, who behaved transphobically – have already been forced out of business by the HRC actions. One is an immigrant from Brazil, who operated a female waxing service from her own home, where her young children live with her. Because she refused to let a born male into her home and to service his pubic region, she is out of work. A legal representative for the women who have been taken to the HRC says his clients have become ‘depressed, anxious and sleepless’ as a consequence of being talked about as human-rights abusers, transphobes and deniers of gender identity.
Many of the women who have had action taken against them are migrants. Some speak English as a second language. One is Sikh, and also works home, and she has a religious issue with waxing male genitalia. That this ‘human rights’ action is even taking place is utterly perverse. The question immediately arises as to who is really been discriminated against here: a born male who went to female waxer after female waxer to see if they would wax his testicles, or the women who find themselves either in a council hearing or already out of work simply because their religious, cultural or outright personal preferences mean they do not want to service male genitalia. Yaniv says if the case is lost then a dangerous precedent will be set for trans people. In truth, the real danger is if Yaniv wins the case, because that would set a precedent whereby the law could require that women must touch penises or risk losing their jobs. It would be profoundly misogynistic.
There is a temptation to view Yaniv as simply an eccentric trans activist. But in truth this case is entirely in keeping with the cult of gender self-identification where one can now become a woman simply by declaring it. The logic of such a flight from reason, of creating a situation where anyone can be a woman regardless of how they were born or what bits they have, is that blokes will intrude on women’s spaces. There will be born males in female changing rooms; burly trans-women, who have benefited from the testosterone carnival that is male puberty, taking part in women’s sports; born males putting themselves forward for all-women shortlists in politics; and people actually saying ‘I am a woman and therefore you must wax my testicles’. Pure Newspeak. ‘Wax this woman’s testicles’ – can we hear ourselves?
This is the logic of gender self-ID. It’s the logic that has seen male rapists being sent to women’s prisons because they now self-ID as women. It is the logic that means a trans-woman who went through male puberty can now be winning gold medals in the women’s world cycling championships. It’s the logic that leads to people using actual phrases like ‘female penis’ without ever thinking to themselves, ‘What the hell am I talking about?’ The Canadian feminist Meghan Murphy, who has been central to drawing attention to the Yaniv case and to critiquing the cult of gender self-ID and its dire impact on women’s spaces, describes it well. In an interview on my podcast a few months ago she talked about how gender self-ID necessarily erases women-only spaces and also devastates the idea of womanhood itself. After all, if anyone can be a woman, then being a woman becomes a pretty meaningless, hollow affair.
The suggestion that these Canadian female waxers are ‘transphobes’ because they refused to wax a dick confirms the cynical, sinister nature of that term ‘transphobic’. It really is just a way to demonise and punish anyone who refuses to bow down to the ideology of genderfluidity. It is stick used to beat those who refuse to buy into the Orwellian notion that war is peace, freedom is slavery, and a penis can be female. You can now be a bigot simply for believing in reality itself, in this case that people with penises are not women. Pressuring women to handle male genitalia against their will is dreadful and it suggests woke politics has now crossed the line from irritating to disgusting.
Brendan O’Neill is editor of spiked and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O’Neill Show. Subscribe to the podcast here. And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy
Comments
WALTER ADAMS
21st July 2019 at 3:38 pm
One more time with feeling;
You CANNOT possess a Right that Commands my Action.
Your rights can Only affect me in the Negative; I may not prevent you from exercising your rights.
The only possible exception would in the nature of Failing to Render Aid; if your life is in peril and I can keep you from dying without risking my own then the Law should require that I do so.
Otherwise – I CANNOT COMMAND you and you CANNOT COMMAND me.
Unless you want to get into the rights of a slave owner.
Winston Stanley
21st July 2019 at 4:29 pm
I hear you, but there are no natural rights. Rights are accorded by society, they do not have a presocial existence. There is no pseudo-God in nature that accords rights. Rights are decided democratically and we partake of them through the social contract. Along with rights come certain responsibilities, such as paying taxes and abiding by the law. All law places limits on our rights, and it tends to go a lot further than not allowing us to wilfully neglect a citizen in peril of death. But all of that is to be democratically decided.
At least that is the theory. In practice we are born into societies over which we personally have minimal control, if any. We are disenfranchised by representative democracy in lieu of direct democratic control over our society. We are burdened with institutions that allow the state to presume that it has any authority over the demos. All rights and responsibilities should be decided democratically, not by the state.
Winston Stanley
21st July 2019 at 4:52 pm
“Only affect me in the Negative; I may not prevent you from exercising your rights.”
We may democratically decide upon rights of citizens that affect you in the positive. Eg. if we decide that all citizens have a right to equal service in shops regardless of race or ethnicity. If we pass a law that obliges you to serve all citizens in your shop without regard to race, then we have affected you in the positive. We have placed a responsibility on you.
It is for us to democratically decide on rights and responsibilities. There is no law in nature that says that society shall only pass laws that affect you in the negative. You are free to argue that society should act in that way, and to vote in that way. But it is for all of us to decide, collectively and democratically whether and how our laws should accord you with responsibilities.
Again, that is the theory, in practice we are disenfranchised by the “representative” two-party system. As we see with Brixit, there is nothing that the states hate so much as genuine democracy, direct democratic control by the demos over our own society. The state intends “democracy” to be an illusion to give itself legitimacy and to keep the demos under control. We do not live in democracies, we live under fake “democracies”.
Winston Stanley
21st July 2019 at 5:10 pm
The bottom line in that there is no “truth” about society that exists independently of society itself and of the decision or inherited structure of the society. Lots of people like to make out, not saying yourself obviously, that there is some pre-existent “truth” by which society must abide. Left and right and all asunder can play that game of make-believe.
Positive responsibilities fall into that camp. Some can claim that it is “true” that society should accord positive responsibilities. Some can claim that it is “true” that society should not accord positive responsibilities, beyond maybe saving a life. But there is no pre-existent “truth” on the matter. It becomes “true”, either way, only once we make a democratic decision on the matter, and then only in a provisional way. We are always free to democratically change our policies on rights and responsibilities.
I never ceased to be struck by how often, and how many, people try to play the pre-existent truth game. It seems to have been handed down from religion. One would think that in this day and age, people would grasp what is going on, and they would have to courage to admit and to embark on the social project on that basis. That would be modern rather than Medieval.
I put it down to fear, of other people and of what laws we might democratically make. We remain a frightened, deceitful species in some ways. We vie for our own security and interests through lies about pre-existent truth. People do it all the time. It remains to be seen whether we will ever mature into an honest, courageous species.
Winston Stanley
21st July 2019 at 5:39 pm
And that is the truly democratic scenario, when we admit that there is no pre-existent truth on rights and responsibilities. All claims of pre-existent truth seek to put limits on democracy, to shut down the democratic process. We see that with “liberal democracy”, the idea that certain rights are “inherent” or “inalienable”. The attempt is to make certain policies structural, permanent and beyond democratic remit.
The “left” can play that game, but it would be a mistake to think that the “right” does not also play the game. One might claim that a right to impose positive responsibilities is pre-existent, the other that a right to freedom from positive responsibilities is pre-existent. But it is the same game of supposed pre-existence. Both can and do tend to claim that their desired scenario about rights and responsibilities has some pre-existence with which society must abide.
Once we admit that no social rights or responsibilities are pre-existent, we open up democracy to take remit of all decisions on rights and responsibilities. And then, people have to think of some other criteria than pre-existence by which to favour and to argue for rights and responsivities. Then we get into questions like utilitarianism, the greatest happiness of the greatest number. But that too is not a pre-existent criteria, it is a perspective that we may freely choose to adopt.
The appeal to pre-existent truth gets us nowhere. Everyone just makes contrary claims about what the pre-existent truth is. We need to get beyond that nonsense, to an honest and rational scenario in which people are willing to consider the benefits and drawbacks of rights and responsibilities, the pros and cons, and to collectively come to a decision about what is the optimum scenario for us to adopt. If we wish to adopt an utilitarian “optimum” scenario, it is not pre-existent or pre-determined that we should.
Religions go for the pre-existence stance, and all morality tends to. Set laws by which we must abide. But circumstances change. Feudalism and the rights of landowners worked well for centuries, but the economic base developed and feudal property rights became a hindrance to further development, so we dump them and adopted capitalism. We have to find what works for us in a given situation, at a particular time. If capitalism becomes an hindrance to further material development than the day may come when we will do well to dump capitalist property rights. There is no eternal or pre-existent truth. There is what works in the circumstances, and what we collectively decide that we want to do.
Winston Stanley
21st July 2019 at 6:11 pm
It is easy to interpret anti-racism as a reflection of the economic base. The profit-based capitalist system always to needs to expand in order to function and to survive. They need more workers to expand productivity, especially in these times of low productivity growth. Deprived of overt empires and colonies, the capitalist states bring in migrant workers to expand their domestic workforces and markets, to support the accumulation of capital. Anti-racist morality allows the capitalist states to do that, it is ideational superstructure to the present stage of the development of the economic base.
But trans rights? How does that fit in? Hmmm. Well, it functions to reinforce the recognition of diversity and of the rights of diverse persons and communities. It thus reinforces the overall diversity morality that the capitalist state relies on in order to function at its present stage of development. But it also calls the entire diversity morality project into question among some sections of the society.
The efficacy of the policy to reinforce the diversity morality depends on the ability of the state to enforce its extended perspective and to gain some wide acceptance for it. It is not clear how conscious the capitalist state is in this scenario of what the function might be of its extension of diversity morality to trans. Likely liberals are simply running with the diversity morality, intuiting the extension of the perspective to further groups of people.
As the article shows, it can have some quite amusing consequences.
Ecgbert King
21st July 2019 at 3:05 pm
The identity politics here is not even the most significant issue.
A commercial transaction should be voluntary for both parties. To force people to perform work against their will is enslavement.
Katie Waxer
21st July 2019 at 1:15 pm
As a waxer It would be wholly irresponsible to wax without proper accredited trading and could lead to harm of the individual. Penis and vagina waxing require wholly separate accreditation and insured training. Without the appropriate training and skill, severe harm could be done to intimate areas. On average an accredited professional course leading to practice and skill costs £2000 in uk. Unfortunately, we don’t all have the money to train in every form and a choice of ones profession surely is a choice. By denying choice of profession leads to human rights issues in itself. I identify as a qualified vagina waxer because I have a certificate of training. I do not have a certificate allowing me to wax a penis. I however would Welcone This particular Jessica into my salon for cocktails, nails, Brows and any other treatment I am qualified in! NEVER carry out a service one is not trained in.
Mark Williams
21st July 2019 at 5:33 am
He needs to be stopped. Did I just commit a “hate crime” by calling a biological man “him”?
Jordan Peterson warned about this self identification nonsense in 2016. The Left laughed and howled.
The Left has utterly lost the plot.
Alex Flare
20th July 2019 at 6:55 pm
I’m all for trans rights, but if you haven’t had srs and still have a dick, you should be respectful of those who don’t want to see, let alone handle, what’s between your legs.
Go ahead and complain about discrimination for any services that don’t have anything to do with someone handling your dick. If someone has to? You’re the one committing a crime if you’re trying to force it on them.
Esau Bloggs
20th July 2019 at 4:28 pm
Can I make what seems like an obvious suggestion but which I have never seen yet in all of this? A man who “transitions” from a man to a woman should not be called a trans woman at all but a trans man.
His gender (which is something which used only to apply to nouns) may be female but his sex is still male. To call him a trans woman is to collude in his delusion.
Tom Burkard
20th July 2019 at 3:52 pm
The arrogance of the trans comments on this thread makes one wonder why they are so anxious to be hated. At least we can be thankful that real men and real women are finding out how much they have in common.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:34 pm
Hey.
The Pigman
20th July 2019 at 12:57 pm
This guy is profoundly evil. He’s basically trying to legally sexually assault these women.
Amelia Cantor
20th July 2019 at 10:07 am
Jessica Yaniv is a tough, take-no-nonsense Israeli woman — EXACTLY the kind of hero we need to spearhead the fight FOR equality and AGAINST hate.
One other thing: This non-story about a trans-woman fighting for her inalienable rights has been circulating literally for MONTHS in the hate-community. O’Neill isn’t just peddling hate: he’s peddling stale, out-of-date hate.
Sad. (as the Orange Rapist and Narcissist-in-Chief would say)
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 10:19 am
Jessica can call himself the Queen of Sheba, but he still has a dick. And the chromosomes. So how did you change your chromosomes?
Amelia Cantor
20th July 2019 at 10:22 am
Chromosome shmosomes, as Jessica herself might say. Here is part of “The Truth about Trans” from the admirably clear-headed LGBTQIA+ organization Stonewall:
Do you need to have gender reassignment surgery (a ‘sex change operation’) to be trans?
A lot of media coverage is obsessed with details of body parts and surgical procedures. For some trans people, having gender reassignment surgery is an important part of their transition. Getting access to that surgery is extremely difficult at the moment, and more investment is desperately needed so that trans people can get the procedures they need.
But for other trans people surgery isn’t something they want. Being trans isn’t about having (or not having) particular body parts. It’s something that’s absolutely core to a trans person’s identity and doesn’t alter – whatever outward appearances might be.
===
Being trans is not about chromosomes either.
Amelia Cantor
20th July 2019 at 10:34 am
Ach, that should be: chromosomes shmomosomes.
A hapless haplography!
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 10:58 am
You can call yourself what you want, and that includes being trans. And there are people that feel the need for surgery, and others that don’t. And that’s all fine.
I’m sure that if l said what l wanted to say that it would probably hurt your feelings, and l don’t want to do that. Some of your politics IS weird, and your feelings should be hurt on that. But if you really are post-op as you say,,,l think you said, l don’t care it doesn’t matter…anyway, if you really are then I’m sorry.
You seem ok, and l hope you are.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 2:18 pm
Ameliorate Cant.
It’s a funny site and you just never can tell tho. We all have our different politics, and there’s actually this guy called Sleeve Gay…well he says he’s a guy. Who knows these days, l guess. Anyway, he was calling me a racist, bigoted nazi. And it actually turned out that he was a full-blown nazi. Funny how things like that work out. I guess l gotta be careful in a eay..lol…ive just accused Jerry Oven-Kraut of being a full-blown nazi too,…so who knows?
Jerry Oven-Kraut is an actual nazi tho. I mean, obviously.
Pip Amsey
20th July 2019 at 1:56 pm
Are you serious? Yaniv is a paedophile and a predator, as well as a racist who has deliberately targeted lone women of colour with small businesses in their own homes. This is your hero? Even the odious Morgane Oger has disavowed his despicable behaviour. Do you really believe you have the right to force women to touch male genitals? Or are you just trying to be woke but haven’t actually been paying attention?
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 2:34 pm
Jerry Oven-Kraut.
I am Ameliorate Cant.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 2:42 pm
You better say something soon dude, or I’m gonna get cataclysmic on yo ass.
Neil McCaughan
20th July 2019 at 9:03 am
“born males putting themselves forward for all-women shortlists in politics;”
Harriet Harman said the selection of Jack Dromey was OK, so who are Spiked! to disagree?
Jane 70
20th July 2019 at 8:11 am
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2019/07/its-time-to-listen-to-the-nhs-gender-clinic-whistleblowers/
Read and ponder on what exactly is going on .
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:01 am
Yet another chapter in the annals of the “give ’em an inch, and they’ll want ten” variety. This is the result of them being indulged. And then indulged some more. And then politically-indulged.
It starts out funny and weird, but it’s not funny any more, beyond weird to the point where people are losing their jobs and being jailed.
Well-written and funny take on a horrifying situation.
Jane 70
20th July 2019 at 5:52 am
A beautician whom I know well, has often discussed her fears in this regard: fortunately, she and her colleague have yet to encounter this latest example of lunacy, but she is rightly worried about the implications of having to refuse a demand in the future.
She did tell me that her husband, when working at a nearby Arts Centre, witnessed 2 males, both heavily made up and with long hair, lounging in the cafe, with their legs spread wide and their dangly bits on full display- they were wearing short shorts.
These two caused so much disruption to the other customers, many of them with young children, that the cops were called.
However, the 2 trouble makers insisted that a wpc be present to interview them, as they identified as female.
They are well known to the local cops, who have to ensure that a wpc is always present whenever the pair cause trouble.
Secondly , I’d like to point out the difficulties which will inevitably arise when self identifying trans females start demanding to see gynaecologists: having recently had to attend a busy clinic myself, which was full of apprehensive women like me, I could foresee what might well lie ahead for already hard pressed gynaecologists and their teams.
Where on earth are we going?
Diana Mills
20th July 2019 at 5:11 am
Disappointing article. ‘Bollocks’, ‘dick’, deliberate reference to the person’s pronoun as ‘he’ and then changing it, ‘balls’ – there are more sensible ways to report on this issue. The logical step would be to just say ‘fucking pervert’ over and over again without any actual words, sentences, or arguments being used. Way to tabloidy in its tone.
Alice Campbell
20th July 2019 at 3:41 am
What the entire case and any media commenting on it ignores is that the women targeted by this particular grifter are NOT trained in waxing male genitals.
Just a urologist will not be able to treat a woman’s uterus or a gynaecologist treat a man’s urethra.
But no, identity trumps basic biology. And the entire argument centres around whether or not he was entitled to claim his woman hood on the basis of say so.
Mark Lambert
19th July 2019 at 8:32 pm
The two Lib Dem Leader candidates being interviewed on the BBC (Ed Davey and Jo Swinson).
Question: “Is a transwoman a woman?”
Both say yes. No nuance, no discussion, nothing. No talking about “bits being intact” or anything.
Davey opposes university no-platforming of those who challenge “transgender” but on the basis of “challenge their transphobic ideas”.
Swinson supports no-platforming and wants “safe spaces”.
Idiots.
Brian Burnell
19th July 2019 at 7:36 pm
Was it an erect dick BON, or a floppy one?
I laughed so hard it gave me stomach pains.
Although in truth – as a retired unreconstructed working class engineer, – it’s not really funny at al for the victims of this pervert’s obsession with sex.
I’m left wondering how the Chinese state would deal with this, – probably a short walk , a bullet in the back of his head, and an invoice sent to his next-of-kin.
Myself, – I’d probably settle for a sharp knife and removal of his/her tackle, – and he/she still wouldn’t qualify as a woman.
Linda Payne
19th July 2019 at 5:26 pm
This article has brought tears to my eyes
Jerry Owen
19th July 2019 at 3:49 pm
I honestly struggle to get my head around all this stuff, it’s pure madness. Absolute 100% madness, and the fact that it has to be discussed and argued against ( because this will spread for sure ) shows a society entering it’s death throes. I think we are further down the road to self destruction than I ever believed. History will look unkindly on the left as it always does in the end .. how many more times for Gods sakes before we learn where this all ends up ?
I’m still waiting for the big one though and it will come, the legalization of Pedophilia.. the worst sexual crime ( on a par with rape ? ), it keeps rearing it’s ugly head ( as it were ) Harman first touted it Tatchell is okay with it, Muslim grooming gangs commit it and the authorities cover it up. I actually expected it to be made legal some time ago, but I suspect first has to come the belief that we can self identify the age we want to be, this then has to be written in law, once done hey presto Pedophilia as a crime can no longer exist in law !
BONs article would be Monty Pythonesque way out satire in another sane era, sadly it’s an astonishing and unbelievable reality now.
It’s all an absolute load of old bo**ocks !
Jim Lawrie
19th July 2019 at 9:08 pm
You’re not far off the mark. Yaniv has suggested helping a 10 year old girl with her tampon as a pretext for taking her into a toilet cubicle. Further fostering the opportunity by being in a toilet where he knew large numbers of young girls would be.
He has been warned off in attempts to contact young children. Many of the defendants in his lawsuit work from home with young children there. He knew this.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:24 am
Very powerful point Jerry, and it supports what l was saying. We need you. Can you imagine having gender-neutral toilets at British football grounds? Well, that’s we have at the MCG now for the Australian football. Ten yr-old girls in the same toilet as men. The three southeastern states of Australia have rapidly turned into a communist hellhole, but that’s another story.
It hadn’t seriously entered my mind before l read what you wrote, but we’re certainly being subjected to attempts at having it …not normalised, and it surely couldn’t ever reach that stage. But if fake news can condition enough people into supporting as a free choice..
Jane 70
20th July 2019 at 7:24 am
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/10/11/transgender-prisoner-born-male-sexually-assaulted-female-inmates/
And this; who can doubt what a mess our society is now in?
Jane 70
20th July 2019 at 7:27 am
Remember the odious Paedophile Information Exchange?
Esau Bloggs
20th July 2019 at 4:37 pm
Yes, I keep thinking of that old saying “Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first send mad”.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:03 pm
What kind of bumanist first said that, Eey-ore?
Danny Rees
19th July 2019 at 2:58 pm
Brendan is obsessed with trans genders.
All he ever talks about most of the time.
James Green
19th July 2019 at 3:38 pm
Not from my experience when reading Spiked.
Jerry Owen
19th July 2019 at 9:26 pm
No, you are wrong.
Tim Hare
19th July 2019 at 11:30 pm
You are obsessed with Brendan. It’ all you ever talk about most of the time.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:28 am
No, I’m with Danny on this one.
Jack Londoner
20th July 2019 at 9:54 am
The Transiban and The Woking Dead are in the news all the time, that’s why. Brendan has the right to write about whatever he wants, same as you have the right to read whatever you want.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 10:22 am
Good point, Jack.
Tan Nguyen
19th July 2019 at 2:56 pm
Yaniv is a creep of the highest magnitude, suing these women for not touching is ‘female testicles’ is only a fraction of it. There’s quite a bit of posts online where he asks whether women will walk around with the “tits and vaginas” out in change rooms, and obsessing about women’s tampons and some weird scenario where 12 year old girls will ask him about how to put one in and how he should help them.
The way he talks about real women you can tell he has not had much real interactions with them which leads me to believe he is an incel that has gamed the system by claiming to be trans, he is now getting the state to force these women to touch his junk.
Jerry Owen
19th July 2019 at 4:54 pm
It’s a perverts charter for sure, how the feminists never saw that one coming (ahem ) I’ll never know .
Neil John
19th July 2019 at 9:06 pm
“is that blokes will intrude on women’s spaces” oh dear, did they not expect that, having destroyed almost every ‘men only space’, including mens toilets?
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 2:43 pm
Hi Neil. Good to see you.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:30 am
Very interesting post Tan. You might be right.
James McCormack
19th July 2019 at 2:38 pm
I can foresee a war in the near future, which will be rooted in today’s insanity.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 8:49 am
It’s those silly bloody commies again..this time in the guise of diversity-communism.
Ellen Whitaker
19th July 2019 at 2:32 pm
I can’t help but notice that it’s alway trans-women who are aggressively asserting themselves to take public ownership of female identity, to publicly represent all women, and to try to triumph through intimidation. Trans-men seem to stay more in the background, seem to want to blend. I wonder why that is?
Winston Stanley
19th July 2019 at 2:26 pm
Transgenderism is much like transubstantiation, the idea that a piece of bread becomes the literal body of Jesus when the priest blesses it in the mass.
“Hey, use your eyes, it is still a piece of bread!”
“Blasphemy! It may look like a piece of bread but really it is the body of OLJC. Off to the Inquisition with you!”
Europeans literally got down on their knees and worshipped a piece of bread as their Lord God for 2000 years. We are long trained to that nonsense.
“Reality is what it seems, what it looks like, what can be logically proved.”
“To hell with you, blasphemer! We live by faith and not by bread alone! Therefore you must be dead already, so it makes little difference if we separate your soul from your body.”
“Soul, what is that? Can you prove it?”
“To hell with you!”
James Green
19th July 2019 at 3:42 pm
Its not bread matey. It represents bread matey.
Frank Sutton
19th July 2019 at 9:07 pm
RC doctrine is that the bread has become the body of Christ, at least it was when I grew up with it. I believe the Anglican softies favour the ‘symbolic’ compromise.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:35 am
I think that you literally have too many dinner parties on your itinerary.
Go have a lie down.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:46 am
Once you’ve done that, go outside and ask yourself how it all got here. You’ll be using your eyes, which are made up of six different parts that are all integral. How on earth could the iris, cornea etc evolve into one amazing thing? Wss the optic nerve already attached to brain and was out scouting around for a lens? Or was it just some real clever dudes that made the trees. Man has all the answers…especially humanists…you should know.
Winston Stanley
20th July 2019 at 4:20 pm
Hana, that one was beneath you. Any more of that and I will ask you not to address me.
Winston Stanley
20th July 2019 at 4:29 pm
Hana, I will take your opposition, based on the Bible, to evolution seriously when you defend geocentrism and the flat earth, both of which are repeatedly taught in the Bible. And let us not forget your contention that the earth is 6000 years old. Can you see yourself?
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 4:52 pm
If it’s any one that’s gonna be doing the un-dressing, then it’ll be me.
You’re not a humano6st are you?
Winston Stanley
20th July 2019 at 4:53 pm
And how do you explain those dinosaur bones?
Let me guess, they are relics of a flood that reached above mount Everest, not that there is enough water on earth to do that. And Noah fitted two of every species, millions of them, on a boat that he made on his tod. Wow, that must have been a big boat. And none of them died or ate each other. And those dinosaurs did not make it onto the boat because they were too big, which sort of calls BS on the whole story.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 5:13 pm
Forget the dinosaurs. That really is bs. You’ll never guess the first question l had when l realised it was all true and l was in church sitting next to someone that knew.
” But how did they get the kangaroos to Australia? “.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 5:33 pm
The way you asked about the dinosaur bones..led to that answer. It’s a very good question.
Winston Stanley
19th July 2019 at 2:15 pm
Hey, reality is whatever I say it is, especially where “morality” is concerned. What else is morality but the fabrication of reality? So this ruse has a pair hanging to give it the lie but it is all essentially deceit.
“Virtue” is no longer the ability to do something but the idea that we “ought” to do something, which is entirely made up. You “ought” to see him as a woman, just as you “ought” to do anything.
Neither is any more “true” than the other. Why the sudden concern for reality? Why is one “ought” any more true or false than any other? All morality is the demand to see reality in a way in which it is not really, there is no “ought” in reality.
Winston Stanley
19th July 2019 at 5:03 pm
If only every moral fabrication had a pair hanging to give us an indisputable heads up!
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:23 pm
If you wanna kiss my poodle’s donkey you can.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:55 am
Before Eve ate of the fruit of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil, we relied solely on God for our discernment and understanding.
Her sin has allowed us to decide for ourselves, to the point where we have roughly 7 billion of us doing just this.
Winston Stanley
20th July 2019 at 4:26 pm
So what is wrong with knowing the difference between good and evil, in your opinion? How could we be punished for disobedience if we did not know that difference? Surely a sound mind is the condition of any guilt? Does God not know that? Maybe he should eat some of those apples. His pets got naughty, so he punished them, as one might a disobedient dog. We have no intention of being anyone’s dog.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 5:04 pm
https://youtu.be/XaUIFmowqL8
Winston Stanley
20th July 2019 at 5:05 pm
And how can all of mankind be guilty of the “original sin” of Adam and Eve when we were not even born? Surely it is a prime maxim of the knowledge of “good/ evil” that people are only guilty of what they did/ failed to do. They cannot possibly be guilty if they were not even born. It is unjust. Again, maybe God needs to eat some of those apples.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 5:08 pm
It’s got nothing to do with anyone being guilty of anything.
Go and watch the golf.
ian holmes
19th July 2019 at 1:58 pm
Jordan Peterson’s predicted this and worse to come.
Tim Hare
19th July 2019 at 1:52 pm
Someone who values having a wax more than protecting another’s employment is a very bizarre human being. Of course it is the ‘principle’ of the thing but the principle should not be applied in every particular case that it can be. It ceases to be a principle and becomes dictatorial. Not all principles are always and everywhere applicable. By their actions and values we judge people like this as being inferior human beings. Being human is defined by being compassionate and assessing the effects of one’s actions.
Such transgender people would like to think they are victimised because of their gender whereas in actual fact they are despised for their lack of humanity which is a much more serious affliction.
Melody Edwards
19th July 2019 at 1:24 pm
Let me say up front that I am transgendered and then add, this type of radical trans activity appals me and many others I know. It’s not representative, but gets all the headlines and understandable hostility.
Self identity becomes pernicious in the hands of those bawling for attention. Signing a bit of paper does not suddenly give you the lived female experience. Most M2F would give their eye teeth simply to blend in to society as female.
It’s ironic that a certain section of the trans community are so vociferous in demanding ‘rights’ to be treated as women and what those ‘rights’ are. There’s another word for that – mansplaining. It also has all the aspects of expecting a version of male privilege in their new gender role.
I’m aware that this comment opens me to attack from the militants but they do not speak for the majority. I’ve every sympathy with those waxers and female athletes being crushed in to silent conformance by what I consider to be a very misogynistic clique.
I would say, don’t judge us all by this behaviour, though sadly I know many will.
ian holmes
19th July 2019 at 1:57 pm
I hear this so much from other transsexual’s and want you to know that a lot of people are well aware of the fast that these activist types do not represent you.
Hana Jinks
20th July 2019 at 6:57 am
Militants v majority is right.
mr featurin
19th July 2019 at 12:48 pm
#metoo
Stewart Ware
19th July 2019 at 12:42 pm
I don’t think these female waxers are being asked to wax their clients’ testicles: they are being asked to wax the client’s scrotum and surrounding area. Not as dreadful as the image it conjures up in one’s mind, but awful nevertheless for the waxers.
Jerry Owen
19th July 2019 at 4:58 pm
‘Not being asked to wax their clients testicles’ .. surely that depends on the strength of the wax ….ouch !
Jim Lawrie
19th July 2019 at 6:07 pm
You’re splitting hairs there mate.
How would you choose between a kick in the scrotum and a kick in the balls?
Jerry Owen
19th July 2019 at 9:31 pm
The one that sheds the least tears.