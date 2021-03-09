The British people want a Hard Megxit

More than half of Brits have little or no sympathy for Harry and Meghan, a new poll has revealed.

The YouGov poll, released shortly before the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on ITV last night, showed 23 per cent have ‘not very much’ sympathy for them, and 33 per cent have no sympathy for them. Just 29 per cent said they sympathised with Harry and Meghan’s plight, such as it is.

In a second YouGov poll, conducted after the interview, 47 per cent of respondents said it was inappropriate for the pair to take part in the interview, while just 21 per cent said it was appropriate. This is hardly surprising. Millions of Brits are sick of hearing these wealthy, entitled celebrities moaning about how difficult their lives are. Harry and Meghan’s constant attempts to portray themselves as victims is nauseating.

But while the press has framed the Megxit fallout purely in terms of the young royals vs the old firm – Team Meg vs Team Liz – the polling shows a significant proportion of people have little time for the rest of the royal family either. Forty-five per cent said they had ‘not very much’ or no sympathy for the other royals, while 39 per cent said they had ‘a fair amount’ or ‘a lot’ of sympathy. Many people are simply bored of the whole affair. (Other royals still polled better than Harry and Meghan, though.)